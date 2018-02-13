Taste of Fairfield WinterFest
Food and fun
Taste of Fairfield WinterFest, hosted by Fairfield Magazine and TownVibe, took place on January 28 at the Brooklawn Club in Fairfield. Over 400 guests enjoyed outstanding local food and drink provided by dozens of area restaurants, bakeries, breweries, and distilleries. There was “silent disco” dancing, music, and a photo booth from Nicholson Events along with a variety of stand up comedy acts courtesy of the Fairfield Comedy Club and rock n’ bowl bowling. Photos include eager foodies;
enthusiastic bowlers;
Deb Hayn and Emily Grunes have fun at the photo booth;
Jeffrey Dorvil in the Maplewood Senior Living VIP Lounge;
Carla Miklos and Jennifer O’Neill, Operation Hope;
Chris Stein and Alex Plitsas, Valor Spirits;
Chef Frederic Kieffer, Artisan Restaurant;
Bridget and Rob Schulten, Asylum Distillery;
Marc Cehovsky and Jeff Seganos, Seahouse Clambakes;
Emerald Kaiser, b.good Fairfield;
Heidi Zadeh and Jens Renstrup.
