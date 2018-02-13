Roasted & Ready

Candlewood Market Coffee & Tea Emporium offers delicious food too

By Tracy Holleran

The newest addition to the Fairfield Sportsplex is Candlewood Market Coffee & Tea Emporium . Opened by Tony Inzero, the coffeehouse is truly a family affair. Tony’s oldest daughter, Maria, will manage the Fairfield location, while her sister Christina serves as head coffee roaster.

“We have about 15 years of roasting experience, which is all done in-house,” explains Tony, who also owns Candlewood Roasters in Brookfield. He opened his first coffeehouse in Colorado, but after seven years, the family wanted to return to this area.

When approached about the Fairfield location, Tony was eager to create a specialty market that not only serves high-quality coffee, but offers breakfast sandwiches, bakery items, soups, salads, and smoothies. Most impressive is the on tap system, pouring eight “nitro” beverages like cold-brew coffee, tea, and kombucha.

This spring, parents can enjoy a little grown-up time during “Coffee and Cartoons”, where kids can draw on the giant chalkboard wall and watch a show while mom and dad savor a cuppa Joe.

85 Mill Plain Rd

Fairfield, CT

203-292-8559