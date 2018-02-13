Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Grand Style

Caring for a Home and Its Legacy

By Sarah Galluzzo


Photos by Rana Faure

A picture is said to tell a thousand words, and the art of fine photography can leave some speechless. Some may argue that there are certain things that no words, nor any picture can adequately express. After a visit to Roma Fanton’s Federal era home with Dutch influences, I have to agree. To step into the light and airy foyer of this grand home is to be greeted by more than a room in a house. It’s as if you are being introduced to a feeling or maybe the very spirit of the old house itself. 

Situated in the heart of Greenfield Hill, this manse tells a story of days gone by, and offers a bright promise of what the future might hold. Built in 1824 and modeled after a southern ship captain’s home, one can only imagine the stories that could be told—if only the walls of each room could act as the narrator. What would we hear from the study? The grand entry? Was laughter shared across the elegant mahogany dining table? Fanton, an effusive and enchanting force of nature, has owned this home since the mid 1970s and is the caretaker of its legacy.

She puts on a pot of coffee in her kitchen, which once was a closed-off maid’s kitchen but now opens up to an all-glass porch she calls her garden room which offers an expansive view of her yard and gardens. “This kitchen was where the staff worked,” she explains, “they had a little tin table here and this was all closed off, so they wouldn’t be seen.”

She then points through a side window to a small house on the property that was once the servants’ quarters. “The chauffeur had a gas pump and the pump is still there, in the garage,” she says with a laugh. 

We grab our coffees and trot into a cozy study where she’s lit a fire. We are surrounded by built-ins filled with books and family photos, an eclectic mix of both vintage and new. “This is a picture of my husband at Yale, they called him “Whitey” because he was so blonde!” she laughs. “And this is my brother, a sailor, and he was very good looking—very!” 

With a ready laugh and a generous heart, she discusses her past and how she came to be here. She tells me of a friend who lured her from Long Island to Weston for a weekend, and eventually introduced her to the man she would marry. “I wasn’t ready to get married yet, dear, I was having too much fun.” Her eyes moisten as she reveals she’s a widow now—her husband Dwight died just four years ago. 

She talks about this grand space and how it all overwhelmed her at first. After she married, she had two children and her family eventually outgrew a small home in Westport. Her husband Dwight was an attorney and spent an extensive amount of time seeking just the right space to raise their children. “The place had been boarded up for a time. Can you imagine?” she gasps. 

No, I really cannot imagine this bright and airy space boarded up. With high ceilings and a stately southern flair, the front foyer is now an artful and welcomingentryway. In 2015, she commissioned Connecticut muralist Diane Voyentzie to bring the outdoors in by painting willowy branches that adorn the cheerful yellow walls, starting in the front hall and delicately trailing off. 

“The former owners couldn’t see it being run by just one person, they thought it was impossible to run without a maid and a chauffeur.” But somehow, Fanton made that leap with no regrets.

Fanton does all of her own interior design work, yet it looks as if she’s employed a professional. Because, in a way, she has. She worked as a decorator at one point in her life and her talent still shines. Some original floors are inlaid mahagony, others have been painted to match this style, but the dark antiques and heavy woodwork are perfectly offset by pale yellow walls, light and airy fabric, and antique décor choices. 

She fondly recalls more days well spent here: there were the birthdays, the holidays, formal dinner parties, and larger fundraisers—indoors and out. To this day, music makers come and sit at her well-tuned piano in her acoustically ideal parlor and perform with string instrumentalists.

She recently offered the outdoor space as a venue to raise money for Emerge—a program about which Fanton is passionate—one that provides safe housing for women and children seeking refuge from abuse. 

The not-so-distant sound of church bells fill the noon time air with their faint, kindly presence. A feeling of peace and relaxation follows. When asked what she loves so much about this place, she says the location is very special to her. “I just love driving up here. But it’s more than that. It’s an emotion,” she explains. “I don’t feel as if I own this house. I never have. I feel as though I’m in custody of it.”

 

This article appears in the March/April 2018 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Fairfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

The Fire Inside

Breathing New Life into Fairfield’s OLdest Home

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 8:00 PMHartford Boat Show

Now in its 49th year, the Hartford Boat Show features the newest boats on the market including center consoles, fishing boats, luxury cruisers, deck and pontoon boats, sport and ski boats, personal...

Cost: $10 online, $12 at the door

Where:
Connecticut Convention Center
100 Columbus Boulevard
Hartford, CT  06103
View map »


Sponsor: Connecticut Marine Trades Association
Telephone: 860-767-2645
Contact Name: Kathleen Burns
Website »

More information
4:00 PMTIME TO CHOOSE - Part of the Environmental Film Series

Academy Award®-winning documentary filmmaker Charles Ferguson (Inside Job, No End in Sight) turns his lens to address worldwide climate change challenges and solutions in his new film TIME TO...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company The Warehouse
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
African Americans and the Impact of the Great Migration in the North and South

In honor of Black History Month the Norwalk Historical Society will be hosting a lecture by Dr. Stacey Close entitled: “African Americans and the Impact of the Great Migration in the North...

Cost: $5.00

Where:
Norwalk Historical Society Museum
141 East Ave.
Entrance and Parking at Norwalk City Hall Parking, City Hall Drive
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish-Fargione
Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:00 PMKids' Candymaking Workshop

Make professional-looking chocolate treats complete with a gift box and card for Valentine's Day! This popular tradition celebrates 13 years. For grades K-8. (Parental help required for grades...

Cost: $5 materials fee per child

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.116
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
MARDI "BRA" 2018

The Undies Project are collecting new, and gently used, bras to donate to those less fortunate who are on low incomes. For them a bra is a big expense. We urge the community to take the time to...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMDocent Training

Are you fascinated by the history of Fairfield? Are you interested in helping students discover more about their town and community? Docents are needed in early March to facilitate self-guided...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLiving In The New World Exhibition

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 6:30-8:30pm. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Enjoy a gallery tour and scholarly presentation at 7:00pm by Dr. Peter Bayers, Director of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMFamily Focus: Winter Fest!

Got the winter blues? Stop by the Fairfield Museum for a variety of activities on vacation days and celebrate the season! Enjoy the “Winter Wonderland” exhibit, watch movies inspired by...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMFamily Focus: Winter Fest!

Got the winter blues? Stop by the Fairfield Museum for a variety of activities on vacation days and celebrate the season! Enjoy the “Winter Wonderland” exhibit, watch winter movies,...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Worth A Thousand Words” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The winter exhibit at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery entitled, “Worth a Thousand Words" features artists’ renderings that convey...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLiving In The New World Exhibition

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 6:30-8:30pm. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Enjoy a gallery tour and scholarly presentation at 7:00pm by Dr. Peter Bayers, Director of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCladies Night at Clay Art Center

One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel Looking to get your hands dirty and learn how to use the potter’s wheel? Try Clay Center’s...

Cost: $50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMid-Winter Book Sale at Pequot Library

Saturday, February 17 - Sunday February 18, 2018 9am – 5pm daily • Fiction/Classics • Mystery • Biography • History • Cookbooks • LPs -- including folk...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLiving In The New World Exhibition

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 6:30-8:30pm. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Enjoy a gallery tour and scholarly presentation at 7:00pm by Dr. Peter Bayers, Director of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags