Got M.EAT?

M.EAT Organic Beef and Provisions is a new take on the local butcher shop

By Tracy Holleran

M.EAT Organic Beef and Provisions opened in Westport’s Bedford Square in November. Described as “an old-school meat market with new school fundamentals,” the butchery aims to provide the highest quality meat from Uruguay, New Zealand, and Australia at an affordable price point. By cutting out the middleman and importing directly from these countries, M.EAT is able to pass along the cost savings to consumers.

Co-owner Roy Cox, of Fairfield by way of Brazil, says “we are bringing a different product with an affordable price so the whole community can enjoy organic meat.” Chef and head butcher Todd Harkin adds “we are farm-to-table, it’s just a really long way to the farm.”

Offerings include ribeye, flank steak, brisket, and lamb, all hand butchered to your liking. There is even a burger bar where customers can choose their own grind of meat types, fat content, and flavor profiles, as well as a variety of organic cheeses and produce.

M.EAT Organic Beef and Provisions

29 Church Lane

Westport, CT

203-557-8400