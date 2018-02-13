Get Crackin’

Lobstercraft's restaurant in Fairfield offers more delicious fare than just its famous lobster roll

By Tracy Holleran

“Captain Mike” Harden, a commercial lobsterman for the past 16 years, has docked in Fairfield. Tucked behind Isabelle et Vincent Bakery, Lobstercraft is all about Connecticut’s most famous sandwich, the hot buttered lobster roll. Captain Mike began Lobstercraft as a food truck in 2012, and soon added a second truck to the fleet. “The number one question we always get is ‘where can I get a lobster roll when I can’t find your truck?’” he explains. “We’ve been looking at Fairfield for a long time,” says Captain Mike.

The new brick-and-mortar shop opened in November, and serves as both a catering kitchen and a restaurant serving grab-and-go lobster rolls, lobster bisque, and lobster mac and cheese.

In addition to a classic lobster roll, Captain Mike created the Heatwave roll (hot pepper-infused butter), the California roll (cucumber, avocado and wasabi soy sauce), and the Surf and Turf roll (marinated, shaved flank steak over lobster with garlic aioli). The fresh lobster comes directly from his boat, which traps out of Groton.

Beginning this spring, a second boat will be launching out of South Norwalk, where Captain Mike will be offering lobster dinner cruises. While aboard, diners will learn the art of lobstering, then drop anchor in a cove and enjoy a full lobster dinner.

Lobstercraft

1891 Post Rd.,

Fairfield, CT

203-856-2635

lobstercraft.com

$$ Moderate