Funding Great Futures

Friends of Wakeman Boys & Girls Club Benefit Auction––March 10

By Gina Luczaj

Living in Fairfield means being part of a community that comes together when it counts. Friends of Wakeman Boys & Girls Club will do just that when the Club conducts its Great Futures Benefit Auction on March 10 at the Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company. “Wakeman has been a community resource for more than 100 years and this night celebrates the Club’s history and the ongoing meaningful work it performs every day in Fairfield and in its neighboring towns,” explains Kait Tremaglio, Wakeman’s Director of Development.

Wakeman has significantly expanded its footprint in recent years and serves 3,750 children annually at four locations: the Southport Clubhouse and McKinley School Outreach Extension in Fairfield, and the Smilow-Burroughs Clubhouse and Claytor Academy Lighthouse Program in Bridgeport. The Club provides a positive environment where kids have fun and participate in programs that promote academic success, character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. Wakeman raises more than $1.7 million annually to support programming across the organization. The Great Futures Benefit Auction has great food, drinks, and music by Flood Zone on Saturday, March 10, 6:30 pm, at the Warehouse at FTC.