Fairfield Out & About - March/April




 3.3 Fairfield’s own Dylan Connor returns to StageOne on March 3 for his fifth year in a row, with special guests to be announced. His newest single, Man of Peace, is featured in the documentary Little Ghandi—the first Syrian film to ever be considered for
an Oscar. fairfieldtheater.org

 

3.3 Vive La France ––The Great Bridgeport Symphony Orchestra storms the Bastille on March 3 at the Klein. Pianist Andrew Armstrong performs Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto—initially composed for Napoleon. The grande soiree will also include performances by the University Singers of the University of Bridgeport, conducted by Frank Martignetti, and perennial favorite guest, the Fairfield County Children’s Choir, conducted by Jon Noyes. bptsym.org

 

3.4 And the Oscar Goes To ... Cameras will flash as you walk the red carpet, slip past the velvet ropes, and enter a world of Hollywood glamour. On Sunday March 4, the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival (RIFF) hosts an Oscar Screening Party at the Aldrich Museum in Ridgefield. Hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, movie star  look-a-likes, live auction, prizes, and much more. 7:30 pm riffct.org

 

3.24 & 3.31 The Easter Bunny is coming to town! Bring your preschoolers to third graders to the South Pine Creek Soccer Field on Old Dam Road. Bring your baskets and come early if you want to meet the Easter Bunny. Saturday, March 24, at
1 pm. fairfieldct.org

On 3/31 from 10:00-11:30, hop over to Pequot Library’s great lawn for their annual Easter Egg Roll. Bring your own hard-boiled eggs for decorating, Bring a long-handled wooden spoon for the roll. pequotlibrary.org

 

3.16 Erin Go Bragh –– Celebrate the Irish holiday by checking out the annual Bridgeport St. Patrick’s Day parade. It starts off on Broad Street and loops over to Main Street. The marching gets going at noon, but there’s a breakfast at 10 am and a lunch afterward at the Holiday Inn. Get your green on. stpatricksdaybridgeport.com

 

4.15 In The Lighting Thief, Percy Jackson’s world has turned upside down as the gods of Mount Olympus have walked into his life. Now, he’s the prime suspect as the thief of Zeus’ lightning bolt and has ten days to return it. Follow Percy’s quest in this play by TheatreworksUSA  at the Fairfield University Quick Center quickcenter.fairfield.edu

 

4.16 A Classic –– A spell has been cast on Princess Aurora by a wicked witch, but her three fairy godmothers cannot save her. Her only hope is a prince … will he free her? Come find out at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport weekends starting April 14. dtcab.com 

 

4.20 Cook It Up –– Put on your chef’s hat because Westport’s Chop Shop Cooking is running a “More Party Bites” cooking class. On Friday, April 20, learn how to make shrimp dumplings, crab cakes, bruschetta, and more. chopshopcooking.com

This article appears in the March/April 2018 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Real Estate - On the Market

February 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMAn American Story: A New Life in Fairfield County

Spaght Gallery; February 8, 2018 - July 23, 2018 Seeking opportunities and a better life is an ideal uniting our shared American identity. This exhibition provides and intimate look at the...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLiving In The New World Exhibition

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 6:30-8:30pm. Light hors d'oeuvres and wine served. Enjoy a gallery tour and scholarly presentation at 7:00pm by Dr. Peter Bayers, Director of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

6:30 PM - 8:00 PMCurator's Art Talk

Evening Lecture. Building Dreamworlds, Facing Catastrophes: Art, Science, and the Cold War Tuesday, February 27, 2018 — 6:30pm - 8:00pm​...

Cost: $0-$15

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOscar Shorts: Live Action in The Warehouse FTC

The Oscar Shorts returns to FTC. Last year we had record attendance so get your ticket early. It's always our biggest film event of the year.

Cost: Price:$15 Members Save:$3 /tckt

Where:
The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 1:30 PMHistory Bites Lunchtime Chats

History Bites Lunchtime Chat Monthly on a Wednesday at 12:30pm, 12:30pm – 1:30pm. Members: Free; Non-Members: $5 suggested donation. Please bring a bagged lunch, beverages and dessert will...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 9:00 PMWeekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

2nd Session Beginner Classes Spring 2018 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction from creating something with...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:00 PMWilliam Kentridge: Artist, Draftsman, Printmaker

Judy Hecker, Director of IPCNY (International Print Center New York), will present a lecture titled "William Kentridge: Artist, Draftsman, Printmaker" in conjunction with...

Cost: Free

Where:
Quick Center for the Arts
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMI Have Arthritis: When Should I Have Joint Replacement Surgery?

Join us for a FREE program! Affecting over 30 million people in the U.S., osteoarthritis is the most common chronic condition of the joints, most frequently impacting the knees and hips....

Cost: Free

Where:
HSS Stamford Outpatient Center
1 Blachley Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: HSS
Telephone: 203-705-2956
Contact Name: Pamela Villagomez
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMOpening Reception for William Kentridge: Universal Archive

William Kentridge: Universal Archive will be on view at the Fairfield University Art Museum from March 1 - May 19, 2018; an Opening Reception will take place on Wednesday,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Quick Center for the Arts
Walsh Gallery
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046
Website »

More information
7:45 PM - 11:00 PMRichard Shindell at FTC StageOne

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Richard Shindell gained notoriety in 1997 after he contributed three songs to Joan Baez’s album Gone from Danger, but, he’s a formidable solo performer...

Cost: Price:$32 Members Save:$3 /tckt

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 AM - 11:45 PMSupport Pequot Library on Giving Day

Pequot Library is participating in this year’s Fairfield County’s Giving Day on March 1, 2018, 12:00 a.m.-11:59 p.m. Giving Day is a 24-hour, online fundraising competition that unites...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMAll Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic

History comes alive in "All Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic," a film by John Maher. This unique one-hour documentary is a virtual periodic table of elements that combine to create a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
7:45 PM - 11:00 PMJonathan Richman featuring Tommy Larkins on FTC StageOne

Richman is a precocious and goofy singer-songwriter whose work with The Modern Lovers and as a solo act pegged him as one of the most admired cult acts in...

Cost: Price:$25 Members Save:$3 /tckt

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
Marvel Universe LIVE!

Marvel fans, assemble! Marvel Universe LIVE! is an epic show unlike anything you've seen before. Watch your favorite Marvel Super Heroes including Spider-Man, The Avengers - Iron Man, Hulk,...

Cost: $15-$165

Where:
WEBSTER BANK ARENA
600 Main Street
Bridgeport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:30 PMKIDS - Sweet Shop: Clay Donuts

Registration Closes - Friday, February 26th In this class, Little Dreamers will have a blast making colorful, clay donuts that will look good enough to eat!  Children will learn sculpting...

Cost: $30.00

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Money Antiques
79
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Website »

More information
7:45 PM - 11:00 PMNRBQ on FTC StageOne

NRBQ's music casually mixes up barrelhouse R&B, British Invasion pop, fourth-gear rockabilly, exploratory free jazz, and dozens of other flavors. The bottom line is that these guys...

Cost: Price:$38 Members Save:$3 /tckt

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:30 PMTrevor Hall in The Warehouse FTC

Join Trevor Hall for a special 'Night in the Village' where Trevor shares songs, the stories behind them, as well as rare images and footage from his journeys to India, Nepal, and beyond....

Cost: Price:$28; $32 day of No Member Discount

Where:
The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
Marvel Universe LIVE!

Marvel fans, assemble! Marvel Universe LIVE! is an epic show unlike anything you've seen before. Watch your favorite Marvel Super Heroes including Spider-Man, The Avengers - Iron Man, Hulk,...

Cost: $15-$165

Where:
WEBSTER BANK ARENA
600 Main Street
Bridgeport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCladies Night at Clay Art Center

One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel Looking to get your hands dirty and learn how to use the potter’s wheel? Try Clay Center’s...

Cost: $50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information

11:00 AM - 12:00 PMIrish Dance Lesson

Kick up your heels and tap your toes with the Lenihan dancers as they teach the fundamentals of Irish step dancing. Then try out your new dance moves on Saturday, March 17 after the Lenihan...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.116
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMSplatterday Kid's Sensory Painting

Join us for "Splatterday" sensory painting where your child gets to BE the painting as they throw, fling, stomp and splat paint in our portable splat room. Kids age 1+ up will get a set...

Cost: 25.00

Where:
Arts & Nature School
280 Ethan Allen Hwy
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Arts & Nature School of Ridgefield
Telephone: 475-215-5582
Contact Name: Wendy Mitchell
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMFamily Day: Fun with Printmaking

Please join us on Saturday, March 3, for Family Day: Fun with Printmaking, in conjunction with the exhibition William Kentridge: Universal Archive. Family Day activities include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Quick Center for the Arts
Theater Set Shop
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMTeen Drumming Circle

Registration Closes - Wednesday, February 28th Matthew's Community Drumming was created by Matthew Broad to help foster love, listening, and community through drumming and to create a sense...

Cost: $25.00pp

Where:
DayDreamer Studio
@ The Yellow Monkey Antiques
792
Cross River, NY  10518
View map »


Sponsor: DayDreamer Studio
Telephone: 914-977-4243
Website »

More information
7:45 PM - 11:00 PMDylan Connor on FTC StageOne

Special Guests: Johnny Irion (Jeff Tweedy, Dawes, Sarah Lee Guthrie) Benjamin Cartel Matthew Larsen Greg Thorne Daniela Cardillo  Members of...

Cost: Price:$20 / $15 Student Members Save:$2 /tckt

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
Norwalk's Remarkable Hill Sisters and the Struggle For Equality

Norwalk's Remarkable Hill Sisters and the Struggle For Equality In celebration of Women's History Month, the Norwalk Historical Society will be presenting a new lecture entitled:...

Cost: $5.00

Where:
Norwalk Historical Society Museum
141 East Ave.
Entrance and Parking at Norwalk City Hall Parking, City Hall Drive
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish-Fargione
Website »

More information
