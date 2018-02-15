Fairfield Out & About - March/April

3.3 Fairfield’s own Dylan Connor returns to StageOne on March 3 for his fifth year in a row, with special guests to be announced. His newest single, Man of Peace, is featured in the documentary Little Ghandi—the first Syrian film to ever be considered for

an Oscar. fairfieldtheater.org

3.3 Vive La France ––The Great Bridgeport Symphony Orchestra storms the Bastille on March 3 at the Klein. Pianist Andrew Armstrong performs Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto—initially composed for Napoleon. The grande soiree will also include performances by the University Singers of the University of Bridgeport, conducted by Frank Martignetti, and perennial favorite guest, the Fairfield County Children’s Choir, conducted by Jon Noyes. bptsym.org

3.4 And the Oscar Goes To ... Cameras will flash as you walk the red carpet, slip past the velvet ropes, and enter a world of Hollywood glamour. On Sunday March 4, the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival (RIFF) hosts an Oscar Screening Party at the Aldrich Museum in Ridgefield. Hors d’oeuvres, specialty cocktails, movie star look-a-likes, live auction, prizes, and much more. 7:30 pm riffct.org

3.24 & 3.31 The Easter Bunny is coming to town! Bring your preschoolers to third graders to the South Pine Creek Soccer Field on Old Dam Road. Bring your baskets and come early if you want to meet the Easter Bunny. Saturday, March 24, at

1 pm. fairfieldct.org

On 3/31 from 10:00-11:30, hop over to Pequot Library’s great lawn for their annual Easter Egg Roll. Bring your own hard-boiled eggs for decorating, Bring a long-handled wooden spoon for the roll. pequotlibrary.org

3.16 Erin Go Bragh –– Celebrate the Irish holiday by checking out the annual Bridgeport St. Patrick’s Day parade. It starts off on Broad Street and loops over to Main Street. The marching gets going at noon, but there’s a breakfast at 10 am and a lunch afterward at the Holiday Inn. Get your green on. stpatricksdaybridgeport.com

4.15 In The Lighting Thief, Percy Jackson’s world has turned upside down as the gods of Mount Olympus have walked into his life. Now, he’s the prime suspect as the thief of Zeus’ lightning bolt and has ten days to return it. Follow Percy’s quest in this play by TheatreworksUSA at the Fairfield University Quick Center quickcenter.fairfield.edu

4.16 A Classic –– A spell has been cast on Princess Aurora by a wicked witch, but her three fairy godmothers cannot save her. Her only hope is a prince … will he free her? Come find out at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport weekends starting April 14. dtcab.com