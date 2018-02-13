Art: Eye of the Beholder

Joanie Landau's unique digital collagraphs

By Abbe Wichman

Photo by Joanie Landau

FROM WHERE I LIE STUDY No. 4 is Fairfield-based artist’s Joanie Landau’s offering of a “worm’s eye view” of winter trees and the sky. A series of nine versions, in both color and black and white, this is an example of Landau’s digital collagraphs, a term she coined for her work.

“Working digitally allows me to take one photograph and make changes with layers of filters—I find the medium quite magical.” Study No. 4 is the only one in the series where the tree’s branches are white and it incorporates Landau’s favorite color, turquoise. Landau draws inspiration from her surroundings.