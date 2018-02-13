Art: Eye of the Beholder
Joanie Landau's unique digital collagraphs
Photo by Joanie Landau
FROM WHERE I LIE STUDY No. 4 is Fairfield-based artist’s Joanie Landau’s offering of a “worm’s eye view” of winter trees and the sky. A series of nine versions, in both color and black and white, this is an example of Landau’s digital collagraphs, a term she coined for her work.
“Working digitally allows me to take one photograph and make changes with layers of filters—I find the medium quite magical.” Study No. 4 is the only one in the series where the tree’s branches are white and it incorporates Landau’s favorite color, turquoise. Landau draws inspiration from her surroundings.
Her work can be seen at Westport’s White Birch Studio and at upcoming shows at Stamford’s Loft Artists Association.
