What’s on your “wish list” for our town?
Fairfielders overwhelmingly agree that this is a terrific place to live. Our town seems to have it all, including beautiful beaches, proximity to New York City, and two universities. Despite all of this, what is on residents’ wish lists? We asked and discovered.
: Lower taxes
: Waterfront dining
: A town pool
: A recreational facility like Westport’s new YMCA
: Kayak and paddleboard rentals at the beach
: Cape Cod–like mini-golf
: A gluten-free bakery
: A drive-through convenience store
: A dog park
: More sidewalks
: More outside dining
: A movie theater
: More frequent/express trains to NYC
