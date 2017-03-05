Weekend Warriors

Workers-for-Hire: Weekend Warriors was the brainchild of Cliff Smith, a local realtor who was looking for someone to fix his broken lawn mower. He saw the need to connect young adults who wanted to work with people who needed odd jobs done, from leaf-raking to snow-shoveling to moving the treadmill to the basement.

A portion of the funds from the services goes to the Weekend Warrior scholarship fund that will help a teen each year as he or she heads off to college.

Contact them through Facebook.com/weekendwarriorsfairfield

or email them at weekendwarriors@gmail.com