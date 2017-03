Music on the Hill opens its 2017 concert season with a Festival Chorus performance of two jewels of the Classical era: the Mozart Missa brevis in F and Haydn's "Little Organ...

Cost: $20 in advance; $25 at the door; students, free.

Where:

Wilton Presbyterian Church

48 New Canaan Road

Wilton, CT 06897

View map »



Sponsor: Music on the Hill

Telephone: 203-529-3133

Contact Name: Music on the Hill

Website »