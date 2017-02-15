Suffering Fool’s Gladly

Fairfield Museum 2nd Annual April Fool’s Night for Families ––March 31

By Robin H. Phillips

Geoffrey Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales contains the first recorded association between the first of April and foolishness. Well, the Fairfield Museum is carrying on the long tradition as they get ready for its second annual April Fool’s Night for Families on Friday, March 31, at 6 pm.

One would be a fool not to stop in for an evening of interactive activities, groovy vibes, good food, and predestined pranks. “We are so excited to welcome families from all over for this wacky and fun night out. We can’t wait to have kids and their parents and grandparents back here for the best party of the season,” says museum development director Shana Wiswell.

Attendees will also be the first to view the new “My Generation: Fairfield in the ’60s & ’70s” exhibition. “Kids and parents are encouraged to rock their most outrageous retro outfits to get in the spirit,” says marketing & communications manager Deb Owens.