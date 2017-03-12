Baby Sitter Help

You have a date night scheduled and no babysitter. Where do you turn? There are some terrific options only a website, text, or Facebook page away.

Nannies as Needed specializes in emergency babysitters (they can get you a sitter in an hour), but also options for long-term help.

A California-based, family-run business, wondersitter.com now has a Fairfield branch run by Westport mom Stephanie Buchalter. Buchalter says she meets every sitter personally to vet them.