Seasonal & Sustainable

Green Awards Honorable Mention 2017

By Jennifer Stahlkrantz


Sweet Earth Co. founder Xenia D’Ambrosi recently expanded her practice of cultivating local and sustainably grown food to include flowers. “It’s a natural extension of what I do,” says the busy Pound Ridge, New York, landscape designer. “I’m taking my land and making it more productive and biodiverse by growing flowers in a sustainable way.”

D’Ambrosi notes that almost 80 percent of the commercial flower supply comes from outside of the U.S., grown in synthetic, non-sustainable environments. “Similar to slow food, the slow-flower movement is about making a conscious choice to actively support local, sustainably grown flowers."

The Sweet Earth Flower & Herb CSA works the same way as a vegetable-farm CSA. Members pay upfront to offset the seed and planting expenses and then get weekly bouquets of flowers and herbs nurtured with biodiversity and sustainable practices.

sweetearthco.com

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

March 2017

