Luck o’ the Irish

Castle on Post serves hearty food with families in mind

By Tracy Holleran

Live music, bagpipers, Irish dancers, and a special Gaelic menu are all part of the fun at Castle on Post this St. Patrick’s Day. Corned beef and cabbage, Shepherd’s Pie, and fish and chips are just some of the traditional fare being served throughout the day in the completely remodeled space.

Luckily, most of these specials are on the menu year-round, in addition to a wide variety salads, sandwiches, and entreés, including chicken, fish, and pasta dishes. There’s also a children’s menu for your lads and lassies. Co-owners Patrick Clyne (former owner of Black Rock Castle) and Kevin O’Halloran opened the Fairfield pub in September 2015 with food and families in mind.

“People think a pub is just basic bar food, but we’re more than that,” explains Clyne. “We are your family-friendly local.” Sunday brunch features a traditional Irish breakfast complete with eggs, pudding, Irish bacon, and sausage. And it’s never too early for Guinness.