Head North

TruNORTH serves new American cuisine in a casual, beachy atmosphere

By Tracy Holleran

When TruNORTH opened in October 2015, managing partner George O’Connell wanted to bring “Block Island to Black Rock.” The eatery, a sister restaurant to the Grey Goose and Spotted Horse, serves new American cuisine in a casual, beachy atmosphere.

“We wanted a light and bright space,” says O’Connell, who worked with Christian Árkay-Leliever to create the island-inspired design. The airy dining room features a window into the bustling kitchen, and gives way to a cozy bar, lit with Edison bulbs dangling from nautical ropes.

The menu features appetizers, salads, sandwiches/burgers, and entrées, with an entire section devoted to mussels. Most popular are Mama’s mussels, served in a white wine, garlic, and fresh herb broth, with crispy crostini for dipping. Atlantic salmon over lemony chive risotto tops the most popular entrée list, with the Woodsman Meatloaf running a close second.

There’s also a great brunch on weekends and outdoor dining.