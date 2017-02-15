Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Happy Green-aversary

The Legacy of Decades Long Activism

By Shawn O’Sullivan


Kids inside the bears den at Leonard Schine Preserve Natural Playground at Aspetuck Land Trust.

Photo by Aspetuck Land Trust

Fairfield County has a longstanding history of environmental activism, with a number of our homegrown organizations celebrating milestone anniversaries this year. 

Flashback to spring 1966: Joy Shaw, a young mother, horrified at the sight of a bulldozer razing the trees along the Mill River, plants herself in front of it. The driver stops. That year Shaw founded the Mill River Wetland Committee, and began extensive research on the history and ecology of the river. This would become the foundation for the River Lab program, now part of the Fairfield school curriculum, with more than 400 volunteers leading study trips each year.

Sara Jannot, who did the program as a child, became a parent guide, and is now the fifth-grade co-director of River Lab. Judy Prill’s experience on the river inspired her to pursue an environmental career working for Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. “My conviction still is that this is what elementary education should be about. We should know that we live in watershed systems, so we grow with the sensitivity of what we do to the land--knowing that in everything we do there will be a curiosity about what watershed am I in?—and then being motivated to being a good steward,” explains Shaw.

Good stewardship is also at the core of Aspetuck Land Trust’s mission. Founded 50 years ago by Barlow Cutler-Wotton, ALT has expanded to 140 acres in seven towns in Easton, Fairfield, Westport, and Wilton. Executive director David Brant notes that ALT has three focuses: acquiring and saving land, conservation, and community engagement, especially young kids and families, for which they created a children’s nature trail and natural playground. With over 1,000 local members, ALT accepts volunteers at every level, from trimming blueberry bushes to trail stewards who monitor the land. 

The Nature Center at CT Audubon’s Roy & Margot Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary in Fairfield is celebrating 45 years. The center houses classrooms, live bird and animal exhibits, a greenhouse and a Nature Store. Milan Bull, director of science and conservation, began working there that year, and recalls it as a turning point in their mission not only to conserve, but also to educate. “Once the building was up we were open to doing all kind of educational programs. Schools would come every day of the week to have a walk on the sanctuary led by a trained guide,” says Bull. 

In 1986, Dick Harris bought a wooden dory and ventured out into Long Island Sound to test the waters—literally. He soon began recruiting students and other volunteers to monitor pollution in Long Island Sound in a unique form of citizen science. He met up with Pete Fraboni of the Westport Nature Center, now Earthplace. Harbor Watch became part of Earthplace in 1993, complete with lab. 

Harbor Watch director Sara Crosby notes, “Fundamentally what we do is really important: keeping our coastal waters clean for the people who live here.” Since Harris first set out in his little boat 30 years ago, Harbor Watch has trained over 1,000 students, interns, and volunteers. Luke Stewart, a New Canaan H.S. student, says. “I have learned that we must all use our expertise to protect our valuable natural resources, starting with the water we drink and the important food webs of the Long Island Sound.” 

Fairfield’s Earth Day Celebration also had a humble beginning—the parking lot of Independence Hall. Organized by Ed Boman and Mike Zembruski of Public Works, it drew only a handful of exhibitors, and fewer visitors. One attendee, Larry Kaley, volunteered, became chair and was inspired to get students involved. Parents got involved; local business got involved. Flash forward 20 years to 2017 and FEDC is a force of nature, with over a thousand visitors from neighboring towns and almost 100 exhibitors at last count. Under Mary Hogue’s chairmanship, FEDC’s mantra has become “Make every day Earth Day,” with the all-volunteer group working year round to promote environmental awareness and sustainability by partnering with groups such as the Fairfield Bicycle and Pedestrian committee and the Clean Energy Task Force.

Think Local, Act Local
Help celebrate. Get involved. Make a world of difference

aspetucklandtrust.org   /  203-331-1906

ctaudubon.org   /  203-259-6305 

earthplace.org   /  203-557-4400 

fairfieldEarthday.wordpress.com   /  203-259-1847

river-lab.org    /  203-259-1847

Joy Shaw (left), Milan Bull (right), and Dick Harris (below) all share a common goal: educating the youth of today about environmental issues affecting us here in Connecticut. Their hope is to pass the torch to this new generation and to ensure they will go on to carry out the work they began. More money is always needed to fund educational programs that have this goal in mind. 

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Fairfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Where the Wild Things Are

Safe and fun foraging

Challenging Convention

Local women who changed the world

Art: Tideland Views

Fairfield Museum and History Center’s annual IMAGES photography exhibition––March 9 to April 30

Suffering Fool’s Gladly

Fairfield Museum 2nd Annual April Fool’s Night for Families ––March 31

Luck o’ the Irish

Castle on Post serves hearty food with families in mind

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2017

Today
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM2nd Annual Rugger Plunge

Support the Wounded Warrior Project and Hartford Wanderers by participating in the National Legacy Group's 2nd Annual Rugger Plunge at Penfield Beach. Invite family and friends to support a...

Cost: Donation

Where:
Penfield Beach
323 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 203 966 2636
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMJazz Concert: Rex Cadwallader and David Chevan

Come to Pequot Library on Sunday, February 12, 2:00 pm, to hear Rex Cadwallader and David Chevan’s unique approach to jazz improvisation founded on the concept of an ongoing conversation....

Cost: Tickets for adults $20 in advance or $25 at the door.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMMeet the Author: Jeff Benedict at Pequot Library

Come listen to New York Times bestselling author Jeff Benedict talk about his latest book QB: My Life Behind the Spiral at Pequot Library. It is the autobiography of Hall of Fame quarterback Steve...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Alberto Murillo

Alberto MURILLO’s works are stunning.  His surfaces exude the certitude of a seasoned technician who worships craft and its refined distillation. Influenced by the vibrant culture of his...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMThe LEGO® Batman™ Movie Days at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 19 Super Hero. Crime-fighter. Master Builder. LEGO® Batman™ is all of those and so much more. Come meet Gotham City’s Caped...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Celebration of Love"

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual Valentine’s Day show, Celebration of Love, starting on Thursday February 9th through Sunday the 12th with an Open House Reception on...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMValentine's Day Tea & Crafts at The New Canaan Historical Society

The New Canaan Historical Society is holding its most popular after school workshop for children ages 5 through 11 on Monday, February 13th from 4:00-5:30 pm.  Children will make a special...

Cost: $15/member $20 non-member

Where:
The New Canaan Historical Society
13 Oenoke Ridge
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: The New Canaan Historical Society
Telephone: 203-966-1776
Contact Name: Janet Lindstrom
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Alberto Murillo

Alberto MURILLO’s works are stunning.  His surfaces exude the certitude of a seasoned technician who worships craft and its refined distillation. Influenced by the vibrant culture of his...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMThe LEGO® Batman™ Movie Days at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 19 Super Hero. Crime-fighter. Master Builder. LEGO® Batman™ is all of those and so much more. Come meet Gotham City’s Caped...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
11:15 AM - 12:00 PMStoryland Adventures: Babes on a Blanket

Join our baby play group on Monday mornings! Come share board books, toys, music and rhymes with your baby—20 minutes structured, 25 minutes free play and socializing. For 0 - 12 months. No...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMThe New Canaan Historical Society 16th Annual Valentine Tea

The New Canaan Historical Society is hosting its 16th Annual Valentine Tea on Tuesday, February 14, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. There will be two tea sittings: At 1:00 and 3:00 pm. At 2:00 pm, Ellen...

Cost: $12/members $15/non-members

Where:
The New Canaan Historical Society
13 Oenoke Ridge
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: The New Canaan Historical Society
Telephone: 203-966-1776
Contact Name: Janet Lindstrom
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Alberto Murillo

Alberto MURILLO’s works are stunning.  His surfaces exude the certitude of a seasoned technician who worships craft and its refined distillation. Influenced by the vibrant culture of his...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMThe LEGO® Batman™ Movie Days at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 19 Super Hero. Crime-fighter. Master Builder. LEGO® Batman™ is all of those and so much more. Come meet Gotham City’s Caped...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 1:30 PMWellness Wednesday: Go Red for Women at Pequot Library

February is the American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women" campaign to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease in women. Come to Pequot Library on Wednesday, February 15 to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMThe LEGO® Batman™ Movie Days at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 19 Super Hero. Crime-fighter. Master Builder. LEGO® Batman™ is all of those and so much more. Come meet Gotham City’s Caped...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMThe Life and Times of a Quiet American Hero – Ebenezer D. Bassett

Lecture on America's First Black Diplomat- Ebenezer Bassett- at the Norwalk Historical Society In celebration of Black History Month, the Norwalk Historical Society will be hosting a lecture by...

Cost: $5.00

Where:
Norwalk Historical Society Museum
141 East Ave.
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Diane Jellerette
Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Alberto Murillo

Alberto MURILLO’s works are stunning.  His surfaces exude the certitude of a seasoned technician who worships craft and its refined distillation. Influenced by the vibrant culture of his...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:30 PMOpening Reception For Pequot Founders: Building A Library And A Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert B. Monroe, along with their collaborators Mary Catherine Hull Wakeman and Rev. William...

Cost: This event is free of charge.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Caroline Crawford
Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Alberto Murillo

Alberto MURILLO’s works are stunning.  His surfaces exude the certitude of a seasoned technician who worships craft and its refined distillation. Influenced by the vibrant culture of his...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMThe LEGO® Batman™ Movie Days at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 19 Super Hero. Crime-fighter. Master Builder. LEGO® Batman™ is all of those and so much more. Come meet Gotham City’s Caped...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Alberto Murillo

Alberto MURILLO’s works are stunning.  His surfaces exude the certitude of a seasoned technician who worships craft and its refined distillation. Influenced by the vibrant culture of his...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMThe LEGO® Batman™ Movie Days at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 19 Super Hero. Crime-fighter. Master Builder. LEGO® Batman™ is all of those and so much more. Come meet Gotham City’s Caped...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: 3 to 5 Beehive

Buzz on in, share some weekly theme-based stories on the rug and take home a related craft through February 24. For ages 3 – 5. No registration required. Free and open to the public. 3 to...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
11:15 AM - 11:45 AMStoryland Adventures: Babes on a Blanket

Waddle around to nursery rhymes, fingerplays, music, and a simple story on Friday mornings through February 27. For 12 – 24 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMid-Winter Book Sale

Come in from the cold, browse for books and media in a cozy, intimate environment. The Mid-Winter Book Sale will be held Saturday, February 18 through Sunday, February 19, 9am – 5pm daily....

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 4:00 PMFamily Day: Colors of the City (Session II)

Please join us on Saturday, February 18, from 2:30 - 4 pm for Session II of Family Day: Colors of the City. Family Day activities include arts & crafts and a child friendly gallery...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield University Art Museum
Bellarmine Hall
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046
Contact Name: Lauren Williams
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Alberto Murillo

Alberto MURILLO’s works are stunning.  His surfaces exude the certitude of a seasoned technician who worships craft and its refined distillation. Influenced by the vibrant culture of his...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence, France, are mounting a major monographic exhibition of the art of the...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMThe LEGO® Batman™ Movie Days at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 19 Super Hero. Crime-fighter. Master Builder. LEGO® Batman™ is all of those and so much more. Come meet Gotham City’s Caped...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags