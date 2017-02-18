Fairfield Out & About - March & April

This, that, and the other things––in the Fairfield area

By Tracy Holleran

Broadway in Bridgeport - The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Broadway fave Spring Awakening comes to Bridgeport’s Downtown Cabaret Theatre from March 10 to April 2. Meant for mature audiences, the musical explores adolescence to adulthood in an illuminating and unforgettable way, under the direction of Julie Bell Petrak. dtcab.com

2.21 If you have a beloved pet whose image you want to preserve in paint, you’re in luck. At Muse Paintbar’s “Paint Your Pet” on February 21, you can create an oil of your furry friend. Upload your pet photo after you sign up and Muse will sketch it out for easier painting. How fun is that? musepaintbar.com

3.2 Grammy winner Taj Mahal is one of the most influential American blues and roots artists of the past half-century. He brings his signature blend of blues— often synthesized with Caribbean, Indian, African, and Hawaiian music—to FTC’s Warehouse for a concert March 2 @ 7 PM. fairfieldtheater.org

Cat Chat - March 4 Dr. Seuss said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” Read Across America Day is a nationwide reading celebration held right around the beloved author’s birthday. On March 4 at 3:30 pm, the Fairfield University Bookstore will celebrate the joy of reading with a costumed character, a story, and a craft for ages three and up. Please RSVP: FairfieldU BookstoreEvents@gmail.com

Creating Great Futures - March 11 It takes a village and nowhere is this truer than when we band together to help local favorites like the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club. On March 11, the Club will hold the 16th Annual Great Futures Benefit Auction, its biggest fundraiser of the year. Join nearly 400 Wakeman parents, friends, and alumni at The Warehouse at the Fairfield Theatre Company for live and silent auctions, electronic bidding, and a Fund-A-Future pledge drive. There will be delicious food by On The Marc Events and music from local fave Flood Zone. wakemanclub.org

Master Class - March 11 Lucky for Fairfield, we have New York Times and NPR lauded talent like the Haven String Quartet performing in our neck of the woods.From 2 pm to 4 pm, the musicians will play at Pequot Library, sponsored by Music for Youth. Part of The Free Young Persons Concert series, it brings top-notch music performances to all ages several Sundays a year. A master class for string ensembles follows the performance. 203-254-0123.

3.18 Need a tropical getaway? If you can’t make it to Hawaii, head to the Maritime Aquarium on the last weekend of winter (March 18) for the Long Island Sound Luau. Enjoy a live steel-drum band, a variety of crafts, and other themed performances. Knock back a tropical drink and then show off your surfing skills on an inflatable surfing machine. Take part in Polynesian dancing and sway goodbye to winter. There will also be a special screening of the IMAX favorite Journey to the South Pacific. maritimeaquarium.org