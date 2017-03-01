Eggs-cellent Eats for Weekend Dining

5 local places for a great breakfast in the Fairfield area

By Tracy Holleran

The Breakfast Pizza at Brick+Wood is crispy, wood-fired goodness. Topped with bacon, egg, potato, and the house-made burrata, it brings brunch to a whole new level. 1275 Post Rd.

Don’t miss Hub and Spoke ’s brunch buffet. One price includes a full raw bar, plenty of entrée selections, dessert, and free mimosas and bloody Marys. 3001 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport

Get your sweet tooth fix at Miro Kitchen with Bananas Foster French Toast. It takes you from brunch directly to dessert all on one plate. 1876 Black Rock Tpke.

Bottomless brunch cocktails and “Crabby” Eggs Benedict make truNORTH a tasty stop. 3171 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport