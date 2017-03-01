Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Eggs-cellent Eats for Weekend Dining

5 local places for a great breakfast in the Fairfield area

By Tracy Holleran


The Breakfast Pizza at Brick+Wood is crispy, wood-fired goodness. Topped with bacon, egg, potato, and the house-made burrata, it brings brunch to a whole new level. 1275 Post Rd.

Don’t miss Hub and Spoke’s brunch buffet. One price includes a full raw bar, plenty of entrée selections, dessert, and free mimosas and bloody Marys. 3001 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport

Get your sweet tooth fix at Miro Kitchen with Bananas Foster French Toast. It takes you from brunch directly to dessert all on one plate. 1876 Black Rock Tpke.

Bottomless brunch cocktails and “Crabby” Eggs Benedict make truNORTH a tasty stop. 3171 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport

 Local craft chorizo and homemade “cados” hot sauce make The Tasty Yolk Food Truck’s signature breakfast sandwich a hit. On weekends it’s parked at Sacred Heart University. 

 

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Fairfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Luck o’ the Irish

Castle on Post serves hearty food with families in mind

Head North

TruNORTH serves new American cuisine in a casual, beachy atmosphere

At the Hub of Yum

Hub and Spoke––American Tapas to share

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2017

Today
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLoft Gallery presents Mary Jane Magoon & Tom Pearsall

The Loft Gallery will host a collection of works by watercolorist, Mary Jane Magoon of Sherman, CT, and oil paintings by Tom Pearsall of Washington CT. This exhibit will be on view from February...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
1:45 PMSecond annual appetite for art show; call for submissions

Keeler Library is looking for submissions from local artists (Westchester, Putnam and Fairfield counties)  to be exhibited in a benefit for the library at Saint James church in North Salem...

Cost: $25

Where:
keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMJaw-Dropping Comedy "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers," a play by John Logan. Meet Hollywood’s first female super-agent: Sue Mengers. Her clients were the biggest names in show...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Alberto Murillo

Alberto MURILLO’s works are stunning.  His surfaces exude the certitude of a seasoned technician who worships craft and its refined distillation. Influenced by the vibrant culture of his...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 11:00 AMStoryland Adventures: Wee People

Blast in for a theme-based tale or two, fingerplays, and songs on Monday mornings through February 27. For 24 – 36 months. Free, but registration is required. Register at...

Cost: Free, but registration is required.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLoft Gallery presents Mary Jane Magoon & Tom Pearsall

The Loft Gallery will host a collection of works by watercolorist, Mary Jane Magoon of Sherman, CT, and oil paintings by Tom Pearsall of Washington CT. This exhibit will be on view from February...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
1:45 PMSecond annual appetite for art show; call for submissions

Keeler Library is looking for submissions from local artists (Westchester, Putnam and Fairfield counties)  to be exhibited in a benefit for the library at Saint James church in North Salem...

Cost: $25

Where:
keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMJaw-Dropping Comedy "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers," a play by John Logan. Meet Hollywood’s first female super-agent: Sue Mengers. Her clients were the biggest names in show...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Website »

More information
Dine Out Fairfield

Enjoy a week of your favorite Fairfield restaurants or try out someplace new as you support local restaurants. Over 30 restaurants are expected to offer special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus...

Where:
Fairfield, CT  06825


Sponsor: Experience Fairfield
Telephone: 203-256-3122
Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
11:15 AM - 12:00 PMStoryland Adventures: Babes on a Blanket

Join our baby play group on Monday mornings! Come share board books, toys, music and rhymes with your baby—20 minutes structured, 25 minutes free play and socializing. For 0 - 12 months. No...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Children's Department
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:45 PMSecond annual appetite for art show; call for submissions

Keeler Library is looking for submissions from local artists (Westchester, Putnam and Fairfield counties)  to be exhibited in a benefit for the library at Saint James church in North Salem...

Cost: $25

Where:
keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMCome Draw! An Evening of Drawing at the Fairfield University Art Museum

Come alone or grab some friends for a relaxing evening at the museum! Sketch in the gallery inspired by the work of Adolf Dehn or create still lifes in the classroom studio. Studio Art...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield University Art Museum
Bellarmine Hall
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046
Contact Name: Lauren Williams
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMJaw-Dropping Comedy "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers," a play by John Logan. Meet Hollywood’s first female super-agent: Sue Mengers. Her clients were the biggest names in show...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Website »

More information
Dine Out Fairfield

Enjoy a week of your favorite Fairfield restaurants or try out someplace new as you support local restaurants. Over 30 restaurants are expected to offer special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus...

Where:
Fairfield, CT  06825


Sponsor: Experience Fairfield
Telephone: 203-256-3122
Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:45 PMSecond annual appetite for art show; call for submissions

Keeler Library is looking for submissions from local artists (Westchester, Putnam and Fairfield counties)  to be exhibited in a benefit for the library at Saint James church in North Salem...

Cost: $25

Where:
keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 6:00 PMPequot Presents: The Oscars Matinée Movie Series, Arrival

Kicking off with the movie Arrival (PG-13), this free weekly series at Pequot Library allows movie buffs to bring their own refreshments and enjoy all of this year’s Best Picture Nominees on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:00 PMEvenings of Wellness: The Truth About Concussions

You are invited! by the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce to attend the 6th in the 2016-2017 Health & Wellness lecture series at Norma Pfriem Breast Center. The lecture will be given on...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Norma Pfriem Breast Center
111 Beach Road, 2nd Floor
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-255-1011
Contact Name: Krista McCormack
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLoft Gallery presents Mary Jane Magoon & Tom Pearsall

The Loft Gallery will host a collection of works by watercolorist, Mary Jane Magoon of Sherman, CT, and oil paintings by Tom Pearsall of Washington CT. This exhibit will be on view from February...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMJaw-Dropping Comedy "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers," a play by John Logan. Meet Hollywood’s first female super-agent: Sue Mengers. Her clients were the biggest names in show...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Website »

More information
Dine Out Fairfield

Enjoy a week of your favorite Fairfield restaurants or try out someplace new as you support local restaurants. Over 30 restaurants are expected to offer special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus...

Where:
Fairfield, CT  06825


Sponsor: Experience Fairfield
Telephone: 203-256-3122
Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 6:00 PMLiterary Event: "The Empress of Art: Catherine the Great and the Transformation of Russia"

Join author Susan Jaques for an illustrated talk, “The Empress of Art: Catherine the Great and the Transformation of Russia” on Thursday, March 2, from 5–6 p.m. in the Diffley...

Cost: Free

Where:
Diffley Board Room, Bellarmine Hall
Fairfield University
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046
Contact Name: Lauren Williams
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
Dine Out Fairfield

Enjoy a week of your favorite Fairfield restaurants or try out someplace new as you support local restaurants. Over 30 restaurants are expected to offer special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus...

Where:
Fairfield, CT  06825


Sponsor: Experience Fairfield
Telephone: 203-256-3122
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMManaging Joint Pain

Thursday, March 2 Managing Joint Pain, 7 – 8:30 p.m. This is the next program in the “Get Well, Stay Well” health literacy series presented by Western Connecticut Health Network and Wilton...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMJaw-Dropping Comedy "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers," a play by John Logan. Meet Hollywood’s first female super-agent: Sue Mengers. Her clients were the biggest names in show...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 AMFinance Fundamentals for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs

Thursday, March 2 Finance Fundamentals for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs, 8 – 10 a.m. This is the first session of a three-part series aimed at the freelancers and entrepreneurs in the business...

Cost: fre

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 203-762-3950
Website »

More information
Stamford Restaurant Week

  Yes, two weeks of special multi-course menus and dining deals! This Winter over 20 Downtown Stamford restaurants are serving up special lunch & dinner prix fixe menus in several...

Cost: Lunch range from $10.17, $15.17 or $20.17; dinner from $15.17 $25.17 or $35.17

Where:
Stamford
, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLoft Gallery presents Mary Jane Magoon & Tom Pearsall

The Loft Gallery will host a collection of works by watercolorist, Mary Jane Magoon of Sherman, CT, and oil paintings by Tom Pearsall of Washington CT. This exhibit will be on view from February...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMJaw-Dropping Comedy "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers," a play by John Logan. Meet Hollywood’s first female super-agent: Sue Mengers. Her clients were the biggest names in show...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Website »

More information
Dine Out Fairfield

Enjoy a week of your favorite Fairfield restaurants or try out someplace new as you support local restaurants. Over 30 restaurants are expected to offer special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus...

Where:
Fairfield, CT  06825


Sponsor: Experience Fairfield
Telephone: 203-256-3122
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLoft Gallery presents Mary Jane Magoon & Tom Pearsall

The Loft Gallery will host a collection of works by watercolorist, Mary Jane Magoon of Sherman, CT, and oil paintings by Tom Pearsall of Washington CT. This exhibit will be on view from February...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
1:00 PM - 2:00 PMWomen in the American Revolution: Putting the ‘Her’ in Heroics

In celebration of Women's History Month, the Norwalk Historical Society will be presenting a new lecture entitled: Women in the American Revolution: Putting the ‘Her’ in Heroics by...

Cost: $5.00

Where:
Norwalk Historical Society Museum
141 East Ave.
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish
Website »

More information
6:00 PMOpening Reception- As We Are! Exhibit

As We Are! is an exhibit held at the Westport Arts Center from Jan 27 to March 11 that offers personal yet anonymous messages centered around "I am more than___" that allow us to explore...

Cost: Free

Where:
Westport Arts Center
51 riverside ave
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Sponsor: Westport Arts Center
Telephone: 203.222.7070
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMTaste of Black Rock

Each year the Burroughs brings together our neighbors and a few local businesses to celebrate our unique and exceptional community.  Please join us and enjoy assorted beer and wine,...

Cost: $35 ahead, $45 at the door

Where:
Burroughs Community Center
2470 Fairfield Avenue
Bridgeport , CT
View map »


Telephone: 203-334-0293
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMJaw-Dropping Comedy "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers" at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers," a play by John Logan. Meet Hollywood’s first female super-agent: Sue Mengers. Her clients were the biggest names in show...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Website »

More information
Dine Out Fairfield

Enjoy a week of your favorite Fairfield restaurants or try out someplace new as you support local restaurants. Over 30 restaurants are expected to offer special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus...

Where:
Fairfield, CT  06825


Sponsor: Experience Fairfield
Telephone: 203-256-3122
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLoft Gallery presents Mary Jane Magoon & Tom Pearsall

The Loft Gallery will host a collection of works by watercolorist, Mary Jane Magoon of Sherman, CT, and oil paintings by Tom Pearsall of Washington CT. This exhibit will be on view from February...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 1:00 PMYoung Adult Writing Workshops at Pequot Library

Teens ages 13-17 are invited to Pequot Library to write in a supportive environment on February 4, March 4, and April 8, 2017.  These free workshops are led by the teen librarian, Christine...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags