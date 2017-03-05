Edit ModuleShow Tags
Celebrating Richard Rodgers

From Carousel to the Sound of Music this beloved composer enchanted us all –– tribute concert March 19




Broadway Legend: Famed composer Richard Rodgers created some of his most beloved works right from his Fairfield home, including hits such as The King and I and The Sound of Music

The Fairfield Museum is celebrating his extraordinary life on Sunday, March 19. You’ll hear favorites from Rodgers collaborations with Oscar Hammerstein II and with Lorenz Hart, with performances from Orin Grossman, Alan Neigher, and Christina Connor. 

 fairfieldhistory.org

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

5:00 PM - 3:00 PMThrough Our Eyes V

Through Our Eyes V A 5th Annual New Canaan High School Exhibition at the Carriage Barn Arts Center. On view from March 10th to April 1st 2017.  Opening reception is on March 10th, 5...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMSkyward: Skyscapes by Sheila Kramer

The Cooper & Smith Gallery presents Skyward by New York artist Sheila Kramer. Sheila’s paintings are informed by her worldly travels, the landscapes and atmospheres observed from the...

Cost: free

Where:
Cooper & Smith Gallery
10 Main Street
Essex, CT  06426
View map »


Sponsor: Cooper & Smith Gallery
Telephone: 860-581-8526
Contact Name: Pamela St. Clair
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLoft Gallery presents Mary Jane Magoon & Tom Pearsall

The Loft Gallery will host a collection of works by watercolorist, Mary Jane Magoon of Sherman, CT, and oil paintings by Tom Pearsall of Washington CT. This exhibit will be on view from February...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

