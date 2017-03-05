Celebrating Richard Rodgers

From Carousel to the Sound of Music this beloved composer enchanted us all –– tribute concert March 19

Broadway Legend: Famed composer Richard Rodgers created some of his most beloved works right from his Fairfield home, including hits such as The King and I and The Sound of Music.

The Fairfield Museum is celebrating his extraordinary life on Sunday, March 19. You’ll hear favorites from Rodgers collaborations with Oscar Hammerstein II and with Lorenz Hart, with performances from Orin Grossman, Alan Neigher, and Christina Connor.