At the Hub of Yum

Hub and Spoke––American Tapas to share

By Tracy Holleran

After owning The Brewhouse in SoNo for 20 years, chef Lou Montanari and wife Jen began looking for a new venue for Lou’s eclectic cooking. They found their new home with Hub and Spoke , which opened last fall in Black Rock, “just three minutes from the center of Fairfield,” notes Montanari. The menu is described as “American tapas” and draws from a wide variety of regions to create a shared dining experience of small plates. “We’ve lost the meaning of sharing a meal,” Montanari says. “This menu is designed for sharing.”

Beer-battered cheese curds (a nod to Jen’s Wisconsin roots), the award-winning Three Bean Chili, or poutine are perfect for the table. Everything is made in-house, from the sausages to the burrata to the desserts (don’t miss the baklava). Dishes like spicy shrimp and grits, fried oyster po’ boy grinders, and ribs are menu staples.

There are two dozen rotating beers on tap, and you’ll find local craft ales next to German and British selections. Cocktails are carefully crafted and served with a single ice cube to minimize melting. “We have great service and quality food, but we are also conscious of the price point,” says Montanari. “It’s just a great family atmosphere.”

Hub and Spoke

3171 Fairfield Ave.,

Bridgeport, CT

203-345-9110

hubandspokect.com

$$ Moderate