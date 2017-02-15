Art: Tideland Views

Fairfield Museum and History Center’s annual IMAGES photography exhibition––March 9 to April 30

Fairfield Museum and History Center’s annual IMAGES photography exhibition and contest chose Joe Standart as its featured photographer for 2017.

An internationally known photographer, artist, and director, Standart is acclaimed for capturing the ever-changing subtleties of light and mood.

The image above, Selden Cove, represents a selection from Standart’s Tidelands Series, showcasing landscapes of the Lower Connecticut River Valley. The IMAGES 2017 show will be on display at the Fairfield Museum from March 9 to April 30.