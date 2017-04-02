Edit ModuleShow Tags
What is the history behind painting eggs for Easter?

By Juliette Verlaque


Easter and eggs have gone hand in hand for hundreds of years, and it’s not hard to find the connection between eggs and a springtime celebration of rebirth. It’s a little more challenging to figure out why so many of these eggs are painted, dyed, and otherwise ornamented into brilliant patterns and hues each year. 

Humans have taken it upon themselves to decorate eggshells since ancient times. Decorated ostrich shells dating back 60,000 years have been found in Africa, and ostrich eggs were all the rage 5,000 years ago in Sumer and Egypt. Christians jumped on the egg-decorating bandwagon a little later, beginning with the Mesopotamians, who dyed eggs red in memory of the blood of Christ. The Christian Church supposedly made the practice official around the 12th century, and Christians have continued the custom ever since. 

Other theories star Mary Magdalene and an egg that turned red representing the stone that had been rolled away from Christ’s tomb. Various versions of the legend differ, depending on location. One takes place at Jesus’ tomb, one before Emperor Tiberius of Rome, and a third with the soldiers who crucified Jesus. Regardless of the specifics, each version ends the same way: the eggs that Mary brought with her turn red thus beginning a tradition of egg-dying that continues today.

Whatever the history behind painting eggs may be, one thing is for sure: this year’s Easter will be no different. Get ready to paint those eggs—any color you like—and Happy Easter to those who celebrate. 

This article appears in the March/April 2015 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Real Estate - On the Market

April 2017

Today
11:45 AM - 11:45 PMNow Accepting Nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards

SilverSource – a leader in advocating for the needs of older adults and their families– announced today that it is now accepting nominations for the 2017 SilverSource Awards.  The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
SilverSource
2009 Summer Street
Stamford, CT  06905
View map »


Sponsor: SilverSource
Telephone: 203-324-6584
Contact Name: Linda Christensen
Website »

More information
12:00 PMBolshoi Ballet LIVE in HD: A Hero of Our Time

Pechorin, a young officer, embarks on a journey across the majestic mountains of the Caucasus, on a path set by his passionate encounters. Disillusioned and careless, he inflicts pain upon himself...

Cost: $15-25

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:00 AMNight at the Library Sleepover

Fifth and sixth-graders are invited to spend a memorable overnight at Pequot Library, hosted by Public Programs Manager, Tracy Steneken, and Teen Librarian, Christine Catallo. Enjoy an evening of...

Cost: $50 per child

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
8:00 PMGary Gulman at Ridgefield Playhouse

Boston’s Gary Gulman has appeared on just about every television show a young standup comedian can appear on, including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Late Show with David Letterman....

Cost: $30

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
READING OF NOEL COWARD’S SOPHISTICATED COMEDY, HAY FEVER

It’s well past time for laughter, and laughter will fill the beautiful black box theatre at 5 Gregory Blvd in Norwalk, when the Theatre Artists Workshop presents Noel Coward’s...

Cost: free, but a $15 donation is suggested at the door

Where:
Theatre Artists Workshop
5 Gregory Blvd
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Visions/Revisions Opens at CCP

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking (CCP) announces the opening of Visions/Revisions on Saturday, April 8, 2017, with a reception from 3pm to 5pm. This exhibition features works by The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Center for Contemporary Printmaking
299 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibition. Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection

Canvas and Cast: Highlights from the Bruce Museum’s Art Collection February 11 – June 11, 2017 On February 11, 2017, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Connecticut, opens its newest...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203 869 0376
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard

Clay Art Center is pleased to present REVISIT: The Boneyard   Featuring works by 40 internationally acclaimed ceramic artists who have taught workshops at Clay Art Center over the...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, CT  10573
View map »


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Nancy Yates
Website »

More information
12:15 PMAlfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master

Alfred Sisley (1839-1899): Impressionist Master at the Bruce Museum from January 21, 2017 - May 21, 2017 The Bruce Museum and the Hôtel de Caumont Centre d’Art in Aix-en-Provence,...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 student, member and under 5 free. Free to all on Tuesdays

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum and Culturespaces
Telephone: 203-869-0376
Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSchool's Out/Art's In

Drop into the Katonah Museum of Art’s Learning Center on select school vacation days from 10:00AM to 3:00PM for creative photography-inspired projects. Looking for creative...

Cost: Children: $5 Members, $8 Non-Members. Adults: Regular admission.

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSchool's Out/Art's In

Drop into the Katonah Museum of Art’s Learning Center on select school vacation days from 10:00AM to 3:00PM for creative photography-inspired projects. Looking for creative...

Cost: Children: $5 Members, $8 Non-Members. Adults: Regular admission.

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSchool's Out/Art's In

Drop into the Katonah Museum of Art’s Learning Center on select school vacation days from 10:00AM to 3:00PM for creative photography-inspired projects. Looking for creative...

Cost: Children: $5 Members, $8 Non-Members. Adults: Regular admission.

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:00 PMSpring Poetry with Judson Scruton: Over Here, Over There – The World War One Poets

Thursday, April 13, 20, 27 & May 4 Spring Poetry with Judson Scruton: Over Here, Over There – The World War One Poets, 10:30 – noon. Judson Scruton leads this 4-part Spring Poetry Seminar...

Cost: free

Where:
Wilton Library
137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Library
Telephone: 120-376-23950
Website »

More information
Visions/Revisions Opens at CCP

The Center for Contemporary Printmaking (CCP) announces the opening of Visions/Revisions on Saturday, April 8, 2017, with a reception from 3pm to 5pm. This exhibition features works by The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Center for Contemporary Printmaking
299 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy

Explore the earliest history of Pequot Library, the opening of its doors in 1894 as a public library, "free as air to all," and the founding efforts of Virginia Marquand Monroe and Elbert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSchool's Out/Art's In

Drop into the Katonah Museum of Art’s Learning Center on select school vacation days from 10:00AM to 3:00PM for creative photography-inspired projects. Looking for creative...

Cost: Children: $5 Members, $8 Non-Members. Adults: Regular admission.

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Stepping Stones Hosts Egg-straordinary Egg-Stravaganza!

Stepping Stones Museum for Children is throwing their annual Egg-straordinary Egg-stravaganza. We’re not eggs-aggerating when we promise a day filled with family fun!...

Cost: $15

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Telephone: 203-899-0606
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMCentral Long Island Sound Lighthouse Cruise

Cruise out with us for rare close-up looks at five historic lighthouses in central Long Island Sound. During the five-hour cruise, Aquarium educators will share histories and anecdotes about the...

Cost: $60-$70

Where:
The Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Telephone: 120-385-20700
Website »

More information
