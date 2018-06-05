Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Worry Free Wanderlust

Modern Travel Agents Make a Comeback

By Jess Grutkowski


The signature royal blue hues and tall palms surround Le Jardin Majorelle at the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Morocco. A market dazzles in Marrakech.

Photo by Elisa Brown Travel

There was a time when you wouldn’t dare book a vacation without a travel agent. Fast forward 30 years and times have changed. Now everyone is his own expert and we’re relying on complete strangers to tell us where to vacation.

If you’ve ever been burned booking a trip online, you know the value of doing your research on top of what anyone tells you. That’s why people are seeking help from local experts like Elisa Carbone Brown, a Weston resident and a luxury travel expert for Passported, a boutique agency based in Tribeca. “Anyone can book a hotel online,” explains Brown, who also writes content for her agency’s web site, passported.com. “Where we add value is through ‘destination insight’ and our access to insider perks like food, beverage and spa credits, upgrades, and complimentary breakfast.”

Insider tips, coupled with the strong relationships agents have with hoteliers and tour operators, are each travel agent’s proverbial “special sauce.” It’s this information that can transform a vacation into an unforgettable experience—and is certainly not something one can glean from an online travel Website.

These days, travel agents get paid by hotels, cruises and tour operators. Rather than charge a flat fee, most agents bill clients for certain “concierge” levels of service. If the client requests an itinerary outlining daily activities, tours and restaurant reservations, for example, that’s an additional cost.

During our interview, Brown attended to client requests. She booked a private boat ride on Lake Powell at Utah’s sought after property Amangiri, and secured a room at Nobu Ryokan, an exclusive oceanfront boutique hotel in Malibu, right next door to its namesake sushi restaurant. “You might not be able to get a reservation at the hottest new hotel or restaurant, but there’s a good chance I can make it happen,” explains Brown. “I don’t give up easily.”

Brown’s Instagram feed would make anyone envious. Already in 2018, she’s “glamped” in the Moroccan desert, swam with the Swimming Pigs in the Bahamas, and taken a dip in Iceland’s famous Blue Lagoon. Trips to Greece, Italy, Japan, and Vietnam are in the works. 

While outsiders might think a travel agent’s life is all fun and games, the reality is that it’s a full-time job and then some.

“I’m working around the clock scouting new hotels, restaurants, spas, shops, local landmarks and epic adventures to compile location-specific insider tips,” explains Brown. “I’m away from my family for days at a time, which is difficult, but I am passionate about my work and wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Finding Something for Everyone on Vacation

Another woman who knows a thing or two about travel is Lauren Raps, a Fairfield mother to three boys under twelve. Raps recently traded her 15 plus year career to start her own company, Travel Prospect.

A former NBC News executive, she routinely traveled the globe for work. Raps would spend three weeks on the ground in Olympic host cities, ingraining herself in the local community. Here she identified trusted “on-the-ground” contacts—a huge advantage for obvious reasons. Her travel experience, coupled with the influence of her mother who was also a travel agent, fueled the switch. “I thought I knew everything, but the job involves constant training and research,” explains Raps. “You’re constantly learning and evolving for the next generation of travelers.”

While Raps has planned everything from honeymoons in Hawaii to “friendsgivings” in Maine, planning family vacations are her favorite challenge. Sometimes destinations that cater to kids can leave parents feeling underwhelmed. However, Raps believes that everyone can have an amazing experience.

“Luxury doesn’t always mean money,” believes Raps. “It’s all about authentic experiences that are tailor made for your family.”

Most recently, she took her family to Nicaragua to see if it’s the hotspot everyone has been buzzing about. According to Raps, Nicaragua is what Costa Rica used to be. “The people are lovely, it’s extremely safe and full of adventures—all at a great price point.”

Raps’ honesty about traveling with toddlers is refreshing. She truly understands that meltdowns are possible and promises to have you covered. “Consider me your family travel guardian angel,” offers Raps. “I pride myself on knowing the best family-friendly resorts and kids clubs for any age or interest.”

Recently, she planned a surprise trip for her client’s daughters to London, complete with exclusive Harry Potter activities and a behind-the-scenes changing of the guard tour— an experience only Raps can book.

For Raps, traveling solo with her children is a total luxury. Last summer, she took her middle son to Europe to research a new cruise experience on the Danube River, which she is now offering exclusively to her clients.

“Travel is an investment I don’t take lightly,” suggests Raps. “Clients share intimate information with me about budget and their family’s personal preferences. It’s a fun and collaborative process.”

Raps is currently packing her bags for spring break in Sicily, then to Bermuda and a cruise up the Rhine with her eldest son this summer.

This article appears in the July/August 2018 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Fairfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

The Art of It: An American View

Ohm and Splash

Free Outdoor Yoga––starting June 24

Cue the ‘Cue

Finger lickin' good BBQ restaurant and caterer

All Good

Tutto Bene serves fresh Italian indoors and out

Setting the Bar

The Granola Bar takes healthy food to a new level

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

June 2018

Today
8:00 AMPaint the Town Purple

In celebration of National Brain Health Month, the Alzheimer Association and local Fairfield community partners are going to “Paint the Town Purple” from June 15th through the 20th to...

Where:
Downtown Fairfield
1700 Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 12:30 PMLittle Britches 5K Run/Walk & Pint Size Steeplechase

SIXTH ANNUAL LITTLE BRITCHES 5K RUN/WALK & PINT SIZE STEEPLECHASE SET FOR FATHER’S DAY, JUNE 17th IN BRIDGEWATER The Sixth Annual Little Britches 5K Run /Walk & Pint Size...

Cost: $25

Where:
Bridgewater Pavilion
100 Main St. South
Bridgewater, CT  06752
View map »


Sponsor: Little Britches Therapeutic Riding Inc.
Telephone: 860-350-5050
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:30 PMTalk, Tour & Honey Tasting

Red Bee Apiary's Talk, Tour & Honey Tastings are an opportunity to visit a working apiary and experience honey at its source. Take a tour of Red Bee's apiary and gardens, once...

Cost: $35

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Honey
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMHer Window to the World - Greenfield Hill Art Pop Up

Pop-Up Exhibit on Greenfield Hill Her Window to the World: East and West Coast Artists opens this Friday June 15 at 5:30pm Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland...

Cost: Free

Where:
Greenfield Hill Pop Up
2263 Hillside Road
Greenfield Hill
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland Home, The Vanderblue Team
Telephone: 212-729-4974
Contact Name: Lisa Cooper
Website »

More information
Father's Day Adventure

Dads climb free with a paid climber using promo code DAD18. Kids get to write a special note to Dad on our Father’s Day chalkboard, too!

Cost: Ages 5-6: $32 Ages 7-9: $39 Ages 10-11: $48 12 & Up: $54

Where:
Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum
4450 Park Ave
Bridgeport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 10:45 AMYoga on the Boardwalk with Exhale Spa

Morning exhale flow on the water! Yoga on the Boardwalk returns every Sunday morning, beginning in May, on the Harbor Point Boardwalk.  Led by our Yoga Teacher, Shannon Aleksa. Her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Harbor Point Boardwalk
1 Harbor Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM1750 Ogden House Tours

Open Sundays beginning June 3 – September 30. This saltbox house was built in 1750 for David Ogden at the time of his marriage to Jane Sturges. For the next 125 years it was home for the...

Cost: Admission is $5, $3 Students & Seniors; Free for Members.

Where:
Ogden House
1520 Bronson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AMPaint the Town Purple

In celebration of National Brain Health Month, the Alzheimer Association and local Fairfield community partners are going to “Paint the Town Purple” from June 15th through the 20th to...

Where:
Downtown Fairfield
1700 Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMKids Summer Woodworking Camp

A hands-on introduction to woodworking for kids! In this 4-day afternoon camp, kids will plan and create a one-of-a-kind project such as a wooden stool. Skills include sanding, drilling with a...

Cost: Fee: $210 / $190 for family members (supplies included)

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Cener
681 South Ave
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: 203-594-3638
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMHer Window to the World - Greenfield Hill Art Pop Up

Pop-Up Exhibit on Greenfield Hill Her Window to the World: East and West Coast Artists opens this Friday June 15 at 5:30pm Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland...

Cost: Free

Where:
Greenfield Hill Pop Up
2263 Hillside Road
Greenfield Hill
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland Home, The Vanderblue Team
Telephone: 212-729-4974
Contact Name: Lisa Cooper
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:30 AM - 9:00 AMCEO Speaker Forum at FTC Featuring Brad Hittle, Two Roads Brewery

Fairfield Emerging Leaders Organization Hosts CEO Speaker Forum at FTC Featuring Brad Hittle, Two Roads Brewery June 19, 2018 The Fairfield Emerging Leaders Organization (FELO), a...

Cost: $20

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Emerging Leaders Organization (FELO)
Telephone: 120-325-51011
Contact Name: Krista McCormack
Website »

More information
8:00 AMPaint the Town Purple

In celebration of National Brain Health Month, the Alzheimer Association and local Fairfield community partners are going to “Paint the Town Purple” from June 15th through the 20th to...

Where:
Downtown Fairfield
1700 Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMKids Summer Woodworking Camp

A hands-on introduction to woodworking for kids! In this 4-day afternoon camp, kids will plan and create a one-of-a-kind project such as a wooden stool. Skills include sanding, drilling with a...

Cost: Fee: $210 / $190 for family members (supplies included)

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Cener
681 South Ave
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: 203-594-3638
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMHer Window to the World - Greenfield Hill Art Pop Up

Pop-Up Exhibit on Greenfield Hill Her Window to the World: East and West Coast Artists opens this Friday June 15 at 5:30pm Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland...

Cost: Free

Where:
Greenfield Hill Pop Up
2263 Hillside Road
Greenfield Hill
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland Home, The Vanderblue Team
Telephone: 212-729-4974
Contact Name: Lisa Cooper
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMCrafty Crimes

Love a good mystery? Working on a special project? Join other crime and craft enthusiasts and listen to Crime Classics, the classic radio show from the 1950s. Each week enjoy one or two episodes of...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:30 AM - 9:00 AMFree Legislative Breakfast Meeting

Free Legislative Breakfast Meeting Wednesday, June 20, 2018 | 7:30 am - 9:00 am Fairfield Regional Fire School, 205 Richard White Way, Fairfield Invited guests: State senator Tony...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Fairfield Regional Fire School
205 Richard White Way
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: CBIA and Fairfield Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 860-244-1929
Contact Name: Shannon King
Website »

More information
8:00 AMPaint the Town Purple

In celebration of National Brain Health Month, the Alzheimer Association and local Fairfield community partners are going to “Paint the Town Purple” from June 15th through the 20th to...

Where:
Downtown Fairfield
1700 Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMKids Summer Woodworking Camp

A hands-on introduction to woodworking for kids! In this 4-day afternoon camp, kids will plan and create a one-of-a-kind project such as a wooden stool. Skills include sanding, drilling with a...

Cost: Fee: $210 / $190 for family members (supplies included)

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Cener
681 South Ave
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: 203-594-3638
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMHer Window to the World - Greenfield Hill Art Pop Up

Pop-Up Exhibit on Greenfield Hill Her Window to the World: East and West Coast Artists opens this Friday June 15 at 5:30pm Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland...

Cost: Free

Where:
Greenfield Hill Pop Up
2263 Hillside Road
Greenfield Hill
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland Home, The Vanderblue Team
Telephone: 212-729-4974
Contact Name: Lisa Cooper
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PMMake Music Fairfield in the Warehouse FTC

Make Music Fairfield is a part of the international Make Music Day movement which brings free, community-wide, outdoor musical celebrations to hundreds of cities worldwide! Every year, the...

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company in The Warehouse
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 00:00:00Make Music Day

Make Music Fairfield is a part of the international Make Music Day movement which brings free, community-wide, outdoor musical celebrations to hundreds of cities worldwide! Every year,...

Where:
Downtown Fairfield (Numerous Locations)
Fairfield , CT  06824


Sponsor: Fairfield Theater Company
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMKids Summer Woodworking Camp

A hands-on introduction to woodworking for kids! In this 4-day afternoon camp, kids will plan and create a one-of-a-kind project such as a wooden stool. Skills include sanding, drilling with a...

Cost: Fee: $210 / $190 for family members (supplies included)

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Cener
681 South Ave
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: 203-594-3638
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMHer Window to the World - Greenfield Hill Art Pop Up

Pop-Up Exhibit on Greenfield Hill Her Window to the World: East and West Coast Artists opens this Friday June 15 at 5:30pm Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland...

Cost: Free

Where:
Greenfield Hill Pop Up
2263 Hillside Road
Greenfield Hill
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland Home, The Vanderblue Team
Telephone: 212-729-4974
Contact Name: Lisa Cooper
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Fairfield Chamber of Commerce 72nd Annual Awards Dinner

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is holding its 72nd Annual Awards Dinner on June 21st at the the Patterson Club, Fairfield, CT.  The Chamber will be awarding ACBI Insurance as Company of the...

Cost: $80 per person

Where:
The Patterson Club
1118 Cross Highway
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-255-1011
Contact Name: Krista McCormack
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMYMCA Bubble Down BBQ

MAKE A SPLASH THIS SUMMER Bring your family and cannonball into our Outdoor Pool this Thursday night. As one of the host locations for the World's Largest Swim Lesson the YMCA will...

Cost: Free

Where:
Regional YMCA of Western CT
2 Huckleberry Hill Rd.
Brookfield, CT  06804
View map »


Sponsor: Regional YMCA of Western CT
Telephone: 203-775-4444
Contact Name: Patty Kane
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMPequot Presents: Gatsby In Connecticut: The Untold Story

The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s masterpiece, has become synonymous with the lifestyle of the rich and famous on Long Island. But what if that connection is false? What if the real...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMHer Window to the World - Greenfield Hill Art Pop Up

Pop-Up Exhibit on Greenfield Hill Her Window to the World: East and West Coast Artists opens this Friday June 15 at 5:30pm Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland...

Cost: Free

Where:
Greenfield Hill Pop Up
2263 Hillside Road
Greenfield Hill
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland Home, The Vanderblue Team
Telephone: 212-729-4974
Contact Name: Lisa Cooper
Website »

More information
Early Elton at FTC StageOne

The Hits and The Deep: A selection of familiar favorites and rarely performed gems.   Early Elton is a Tribute to the Elton John, Dee Murray and Nigel Olsson trio tours of 1970...

Cost: $38

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company at StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
1:30 PM - 4:00 PMAn Afternoon with Dr. Bernie Siegel

In 1978, Dr. Bernie Siegel originated Exceptional Cancer Patients, a specific form of individual and group therapy utilizing patients’ drawings, dreams, images and feelings. ECaP is based on...

Cost: $20

Where:
Town and Country
22 Woodland Street
Hartford, CT  06105
View map »


Sponsor: Hartford Happiness Club
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMHer Window to the World - Greenfield Hill Art Pop Up

Pop-Up Exhibit on Greenfield Hill Her Window to the World: East and West Coast Artists opens this Friday June 15 at 5:30pm Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland...

Cost: Free

Where:
Greenfield Hill Pop Up
2263 Hillside Road
Greenfield Hill
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland Home, The Vanderblue Team
Telephone: 212-729-4974
Contact Name: Lisa Cooper
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags