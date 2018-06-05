Where Are The Best Animal Farms?

By Lily Phillips

Not too far from Fairfield are several options to get your cuddle on with cute farm animals. Probably the most well-known is Silverman’s Farm ( silvermansfarm.com ) in Easton, with its large selection of fallow deer, llamas, alpacas, emus, goats, and even buffalos. There you can feed the animals with purchased pellets and then enjoy a cider donut, fresh picked peaches, and juice across the street at the farm shop.

In addition to exotic wild animals like a two-toed sloth, endangered Amur tigers, and the red pandas, Connecticut’s only zoo, Beardsley ( beardsleyzoo.org ) has an animal-filled farmyard where children of all ages may find out more about the zoo’s heritage breeds of goats, pigs, sheep, and also learn how a farmyard works. Most of the animals are close enough to see well (including a porcupine), and sometimes touch. Over in Shelton, Wells Hollow Farm and Creamery ( wellshollowcreamery.com ) is a working farm dating back to the 1900s, where kids of all ages can visit with Wells Hollow’s resident cows, goats, and bunnies.

Open seven days a week in summer, it’s also the ideal spot for homemade ice cream with over 30 flavors. For nature lovers, head over to the Stamford Museum and Nature Center ( stamfordmuseum.org ).

With 80 acres of trails, it warrants a full day’s visit. At its popular Heckscher Farm, there are several animals, including cows, pigs, goats, horses, and chickens, as well as an otter pond. Check the calendar for animal “meet and greet” days. Stop in on Sundays through September to catch the farmer’s market.