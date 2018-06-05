The Right “Fit” For You

Group Exercise for Every Level

By Tracy Holleran

Owner and instructor Alyssa Lamparski leads several classes a day at Burn Boot Camp, motivating her clients to work out intensely while having fun.

Small-scale fitness studios focusing on group training are sweeping the nation. Whether you prefer high-intensity cardio, strength training, or just want to move your feet, there is a studio for you. We’ve checked out a few of the newer additions in Fairfield, to help you find your perfect fit.

Burn it Up

If you are looking to feel the burn, head over to Burn Boot Camp ( burnbootcamp.com ), owned by husband and wife duo Michael and Alyssa Lamparski. “I was ready to go back to work and wanted to do something I was passionate about,” says Lamparski, who is a local mom of three. When the long-time fitness buff came across an article on Facebook describing the concept behind Burn, she knew she’d found her opportunity. Burn combines a group class format with both “burst” and strength training for a 45-minute, non-stop workout. What makes this studio unique is that it is a facility for women. “We’re all in the same boat,” she explains. “This is a place where there is amazing support, and anyone can come,” she continues. The workout is intense, but individual modifications are continuously made to help each person work to 100 percent of what they are able to do. On-site childcare is included, and Saturday morning “open classes” are free to the public—even guys.

Kick It

Get out some aggression while burning calories at I Love Kickboxing ( ilovekickboxing.com ). Owner Kurt Gillis says the concept was created by martial arts professionals who realized that the formality of the uniforms, belts, and bowing had little appeal to those just looking for a great workout. By keeping the moves and adding high-energy music, a welcoming environment, and motivating instructors, a movement was born. “We are a fighting gym without the fight,” he explains.

The Three Fs

Fitness, form, and function are what it’s all about at F45 ( f45training.com ). The concept is simple: innovation plus motivation equal results. Owner/instructor Rachel Darden worked in all types of gyms and studios until she found her fit with F45. “I always knew I’d open my own studio, but I needed to find a franchise that spoke to me,” she explains. F45 combines high-intensity interval training done circuit style with an intense 45-minute format. Some days focus on cardio, and others on strength, with ‘hybrid’ classes on Saturdays featuring a live DJ. The average class size is 15, and two trainers are on the floor at all times making certain every person is working correctly, safely, and to their best potential. “It’s 45 minutes of intense work, and you don’t have to think about it. It’s all pre-programmed,” Darden says.

Dance for Inspiration

Ballroom DanceSport Center ( ballroomdancesportfairfield.com ) opened in the Sportsplex last fall, and clients have been sweatin’ to the beat ever since. Owner/instructor Vladimir Gorshkov, a Fairfield resident for over 15 years, also owns Westport’s Ballroom Elegance but adds a fitness component to his newest location. The thrice weekly dance fitness class is open to all levels, and focuses on improving fitness using both Latin and ballroom dance moves. “It’s a great cardio workout,” he explains. “It’s similar to Zumba, but also focuses on the esthetics of dance.”