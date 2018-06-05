The Art of It: An American View
With experience abroad in Paris and Venezuela, Ruben Marroquin was inspired to create this patriotic piece from the idea of what it means to be an American raised in other countries, as well as his own affection for American artists. His series of flags called A Marroquin Flag are made from yarn, bamboo mosaic, found objects, and recycled materials such as spray painted glass bottles. Marroquin has been working from Bridgeport’s Arcade Mall for the past five years and is also involved with interior designers in Los Angeles and Denver who commission artwork for residential and commercial projects. marroquinruben.com
