Setting the Bar

The Granola Bar takes healthy food to a new level

By Tracy Holleran

The Granola Bar has gained a cult-like following for its healthy menu and killer coffee drinks, and now you can obsess closer to home. After much anticipation, the sixth and newest location is open in Fairfield. Owners Julie Mountain and Dana Noorily say that Fairfield has always been on their list, and when space in the 06825 became available, they jumped at the opportunity to expand yet again.

“We have a lot of customers from Fairfield,” Dana says. “This location will be more accessible and a local go-to.” According to Mountain and Norrily, the menu is “at the intersection of healthy and indulgent” with items running the gamut from wholesome avocado toast to decadent frozen hot chocolate. There is a great selection breakfast and lunch dishes, smoothies, parfaits, and of course, addictive house-made granola. Mountain sums it up best; “we serve the things we like to eat.”

The Granola Bar

1876 Black Rock Tpke,

Fairfield, CT