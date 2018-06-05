Ohm and Splash

Free Outdoor Yoga––starting June 24

By Tracy Holleran

This summer, Sunday mornings are all about the ohm. Under new ownership, the completely renovated and redesigned Circle Hotel Fairfield is offering weekly yoga classes taught by local instructor, Jessica Wojcicki. The hour-long sessions will take place on the hotel’s expansive back lawn overlooking the beautiful marsh, and are completely donation-based. Each week a different charity will be selected to receive proceeds from the class, so you can do good for others while doing good for yourself. No need to sign up--just show up with your mat and get ready to relax. Owner Ed Gormbley explains that the combination of their perfectly suited outdoor space and a desire to support charities was the impetus for the summer yoga program. “We’re excited to welcome yogis of all experience levels this summer,” he says.

And that pool you pass on the way to class? Both pool memberships and daily passes are available to the public, and kids under age two are free. Open through September, Gormbley says “it’s a great escape right in the center of downtown Fairfield.” And, don’t forget the Fairfield Comedy Club performs there.

The Circle Hotel

417 Post Rd,

Fairfield, CT

203-255-0491