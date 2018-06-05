Join the Revolution

Mexico has come to Fairfield with Tequila Revolucion

By Tracy Holleran

You’ll find more than margaritas at Tequila Revolucion , which opened in October to rave reviews. Co-owners Ryan Gillespie and Chef Mauricio Guevara, plus executive chef Nolberto“Norby” Mejia, who worked as a team at New Canaan’s Tequila Mockingbird for 12 years, are now serving authentic Mexican and Central American specialties in the space where Wilson’s BBQ used to be.

In addition to all the traditional tacos, burritos, and quesadillas, there are daily specials. “Every day we sit down and put out a specials menu,” explains Gillespie. “It is usually between five to eight things, and it’s always changing. This is the stuff that the chefs want you to eat, stuff that you aren’t finding in this area.” Dishes like chorizo seco quesadillas, seafood ceviche, and jerk chicken salad with avocado are perfect for dining alfresco at the outdoor picnic tables, or even carrying out for your own picnic at home or the beach.

Everything is so authentic that the mole is even shipped via courier directly from the mercado in Mexico City. “It’s literally the best mole you can get in this area without your passport,” Gillespie says. A huge selection of margaritas, specialty cocktails, wines, and beers are available. Only 40 seats inside, and seasonal seating on the front patio. The only battle is getting a table.

Tequila Revolucion

​1851 Post Rd

Fairfield, CT

475-888-9841

toasttab.com/tequila

$$ Moderate