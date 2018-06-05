Fairfield Out & About - July/August

6.9-8.12 The Bruce Museum will be featuring artwork done by regional high school students in its 8th annual iCreate exhibition from June 9 to August 12. About 45 jury-selected artworks will be competing for cash prizes of up to $500. The show includes a catalogue and a digital presentation of the work of all the participating students. brucemuseum.org

6.15-8.9 Nothing screams summer more than a movie under the stars. Fairfield has films a-plenty to fulfill this ideal outdoor activity. Sacred Heart University is sponsoring a Lake Mohegan drive-in movie night showing Jumanji on July 1 at 8:50, that also welcomes walk-ins. Movie nights at Jennings Beach are planned for June 15 and 29, July 13 and 26, and August 9, all at 8:30pm. Fairfield University is also having a movie night on Conway Field July 20 showing Boss Baby.

7.7-7.8 Rebels vs. Tories // Travel back in time to experience the infamous “Burning of Fairfield” through two fascinating perspectives on July 7 and 8. The Fairfield Museum and New York theater director Allison Benko have created an interactive performance that explores the patriot and loyalist versions of that historic day. Tickets online at fairfieldhistory.org fairfieldhistory.org/events/rebels-vs-tories1/

7.20 Mikey’s Way Foundation presents its inaugural Beacon of Hope event on July 20 from 7 to 11pm at Penfield Pavilion. Live music from ETA, local restaurants and breweries will be on hand offering tastes and sips, and there will be terrific auction items, all to help pediatric cancer patients. The purpose of the foundation is to better the lives of pediatric cancer patients, by creating meaningful diversions and connections to the outside world children are forced to leave behind.

7.24 Fans of the TV show Turn will want to join the Fairfield Museum on its Culper Spy Ring Bus Tour in Setauket, Long Island on July 24, The group will visit sites and listen to a few stories of Caleb Brewster and the spy ring. Visitors can enjoy the evening with more shopping and dining in Port Jeff, Cost includes ferry, coach bus, and tour. fairfieldhistory.org fairfieldhistory.org/events/setauket-tour/

8.4-8.5 Arts Alive // The SoNo Arts Festival blossoms over the historic streets of Norwalk on August 4 and 5. Over 100 juried artists will present their work against a backdrop of live music, food vendors, and special discounts at shops and restaurants. It’s free, hands on art activities for all.

8.26 Celebrate every last moment of summer and head to Penfield Beach on August 26 at 12pm for The New England Clam Bake Reinvented. The menu includes a raw bar, grilled skewers (chicken, beef, shrimp), crab cakes, steamed mussels, stuffed clams, salads, sausage and peppers, and more. There will be live music and mixologists ready to craft any drink.

