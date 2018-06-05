Edit ModuleShow Tags
Fairfield Out & About - July/August




6.9-8.12 The Bruce Museum will be featuring artwork done by regional high school students in its 8th annual iCreate exhibition from June 9 to August 12. About 45 jury-selected artworks will be competing for cash prizes of up to $500. The show includes a catalogue and a digital presentation of the work of all the participating students. brucemuseum.org

6.15-8.9 Nothing screams summer more than a movie under the stars. Fairfield has films a-plenty to fulfill this ideal outdoor activity. Sacred Heart University is sponsoring a Lake Mohegan drive-in movie night showing Jumanji on July 1 at 8:50, that also welcomes walk-ins. Movie nights at Jennings Beach are planned for June 15 and 29, July 13 and 26, and August 9, all at 8:30pm. Fairfield University is also having a movie night on Conway Field July 20 showing Boss Baby.
fairfieldct.org fairfieldct.org/content/2765/2781/3385/3499/default.aspx

7.7-7.8 Rebels vs. Tories // Travel back in time to experience the infamous “Burning of Fairfield” through two fascinating perspectives on July 7 and 8. The Fairfield Museum and New York theater director Allison Benko have created an interactive performance that explores the patriot and loyalist versions of that historic day. Tickets online at fairfieldhistory.org fairfieldhistory.org/events/rebels-vs-tories1/

7.20 Mikey’s Way Foundation presents its inaugural Beacon of Hope event on July 20 from 7 to 11pm at Penfield Pavilion. Live music from ETA, local restaurants and breweries will be on hand offering tastes and sips, and there will be terrific auction items, all to help pediatric cancer patients. The purpose of the foundation is to better the lives of pediatric cancer patients, by creating meaningful diversions and connections to the outside world children are forced to leave behind.
mikeysway.org mikeysway.org/event/beacon-hope-event/ 

7.24 Fans of the TV show Turn will want to join the Fairfield Museum on its Culper Spy Ring Bus Tour in Setauket, Long Island on July 24, The group will visit sites and listen to a few stories of Caleb Brewster and the spy ring. Visitors can enjoy the evening with more shopping and dining in Port Jeff, Cost includes ferry, coach bus, and tour. fairfieldhistory.org fairfieldhistory.org/events/setauket-tour/

8.4-8.5 Arts Alive // The SoNo Arts Festival blossoms over the historic streets of Norwalk on August 4 and 5. Over 100 juried artists will present their work against a backdrop of live music, food vendors, and special discounts at shops and restaurants. It’s free, hands on art activities for all.
gordonfinearts.org gordonfinearts.org/xxx/

8.26 Celebrate every last moment of summer and head to Penfield Beach on August 26 at 12pm for The New England Clam Bake Reinvented. The menu includes a raw bar, grilled skewers (chicken, beef, shrimp), crab cakes, steamed mussels, stuffed clams, salads, sausage and peppers, and more. There will be live music and mixologists ready to craft any drink. 
goodworkslive.com goodworkslive.ticketfly.com/event/1694040-sunset-social-penfield-beach-fairfield

Now until October: The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk has opened up a new sea turtle nursery featuring an adorable baby sea turtle named Squirt. Squirt is a guest at the aquarium as part of a loan program from the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, whose staff inspect turtle nests on the beach and look for “stragglers” that did not make it out of the nest. These turtles, such as Squirt, are raised for a year iand then released back into the ocean.
maritimeaquarium.org maritimeaquarium.org/sea-turtle-nursery

One Child at a Time

Southporters Aid in Rebuilding Haiti

The Art of It: An American View

Ohm and Splash

Free Outdoor Yoga

Cue the ‘Cue

Finger lickin' good BBQ restaurant and caterer

All Good

Tutto Bene serves fresh Italian indoors and out

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 2:00 PMFREE Dental Screenings at Newark ShopRite

The ShopRite located at 206 Springfield Avenue in Newark, N.J.  is hosting a FREE event for children and parents Sunday, July 8 from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. Open to the public, the event will...

Cost: Free

Where:
The ShopRite located at 206 Springfield Avenue in
206 Springfield Avenue
Newark, NJ
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:30 PMTalk, Tour & Honey Tasting

Red Bee Apiary's Talk, Tour & Honey Tastings are an opportunity to visit a working apiary and experience honey at its source. Take a tour of Red Bee's apiary and gardens, once...

Cost: $35

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Honey
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMTavern Night

Relive the Sun Tavern’s history as a local place for gathering and libations. Enjoy the small-batch brews of Fairfield Craft Ales while enjoying live music presented by Bob & Dave. Enjoy...

Cost: . Members: $20; Non-Members: $25

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Craft Ales
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 10:00 PMLiz Miele (AXS TV) ft. Justin Herman Comedy - in the Lob

LIZ MIELE (AXS TV) FT. JUSTIN HERMAN- COMEDY IN THE LOB Liz Miele, originally from New Jersey, started doing stand-up at 16 in New York City. At 18 she was profiled in The New Yorker Magazine,...

Cost: $25.00

Where:
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Wall Street Theater
Telephone: 877-987-8764
Contact Name: Jeanne Moore
Website »

More information
