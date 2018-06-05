Cue the ‘Cue
Finger lickin' good BBQ restaurant and caterer
You no longer need to leave town for great barbeque. Barbacoa Smokehouse opened in the new Trademark Fairfield building near the Metro train station and features a unique twist on barbeque, plus a modern, kiosk-driven ordering system. Tables are available for dining both inside and out. Build your own dish by choosing a grilled or smoked steak, chicken, pork, or fish and add your choice of barbeque sauces and rubs.
Feeding a crowd? Your next party can be a smokin’ good time thanks to Comfy Pig BBQ. Fairfielder Todd Peterson is the chef/owner and caters barbeque ribs, pulled pork, and all the fixings. A rib aficionado since childhood, Chef Peterson says “it was because of a delicious rack of ribs that Comfy Pig exists today.” Don’t forget the homemade coleslaw, mac and cheese, and slow cooked baked beans to complete the meal. 665 Commerce Dr, Fairfield, 203-434-5853, barbacoasmokehouse.com 203-526-6524, comfypigbbq.com
