Cue the ‘Cue

Finger lickin' good BBQ restaurant and caterer

By Tracy Holleran

You no longer need to leave town for great barbeque. Barbacoa Smokehouse opened in the new Trademark Fairfield building near the Metro train station and features a unique twist on barbeque, plus a modern, kiosk-driven ordering system. Tables are available for dining both inside and out. Build your own dish by choosing a grilled or smoked steak, chicken, pork, or fish and add your choice of barbeque sauces and rubs.