All Good

Tutto Bene serves fresh Italian indoors and out

By Tracy Holleran


One-of-a-kind cocktails, homemade fresh pasta, and imported Italian gelato are just the beginning at Tutto Bene, Fairfield’s newest Italian ristorante. Owners Dean Cannone and Jason Coletsos have teamed up to create a fine dining experience using only the freshest and most authentic ingredients.

“I did a lot of research on the area,” explains Cannone, “and I wanted to bring the best Italian food to Fairfield.”

His all-fresh, never-frozen philosophy means pasta is made daily, sauces are made to order, and only the freshest fish, meats, and produce enter the kitchen. Among the most popular menu items are house-made sacchetti purse pasta, stuffed meatballs, arancini, and steak that rivals any steakhouse.

Dine alfresco on the new patio while enjoying Italian beer or an espresso martini. Daily happy hour features five dollar small plates and seven dollar martinis, and live music on Thursday evenings.

238 Post Rd,
Fairfield, CT
203-292-6885

tuttobenefairfield.com 

 

This article appears in the July/August 2018 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

June 2018

Today
8:00 AMPaint the Town Purple

In celebration of National Brain Health Month, the Alzheimer Association and local Fairfield community partners are going to “Paint the Town Purple” from June 15th through the 20th to...

Where:
Downtown Fairfield
1700 Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 12:30 PMLittle Britches 5K Run/Walk & Pint Size Steeplechase

SIXTH ANNUAL LITTLE BRITCHES 5K RUN/WALK & PINT SIZE STEEPLECHASE SET FOR FATHER’S DAY, JUNE 17th IN BRIDGEWATER The Sixth Annual Little Britches 5K Run /Walk & Pint Size...

Cost: $25

Where:
Bridgewater Pavilion
100 Main St. South
Bridgewater, CT  06752
View map »


Sponsor: Little Britches Therapeutic Riding Inc.
Telephone: 860-350-5050
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 AMMayday by Barbara Vaughn

KMR Arts is proud to present MAYDAY, an exhibition of new photographs by Barbara Vaughn. Please join us for the opening reception with the artist on June 2, 2018, from 3-7pm, 2 Titus Road,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot , CT  06794
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:30 PMTalk, Tour & Honey Tasting

Red Bee Apiary's Talk, Tour & Honey Tastings are an opportunity to visit a working apiary and experience honey at its source. Take a tour of Red Bee's apiary and gardens, once...

Cost: $35

Where:
Red Bee Honey
Weston, CT  06883


Sponsor: Red Bee Honey
Contact Name: Emily Sabo, Events Manager
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMHer Window to the World - Greenfield Hill Art Pop Up

Pop-Up Exhibit on Greenfield Hill Her Window to the World: East and West Coast Artists opens this Friday June 15 at 5:30pm Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland...

Cost: Free

Where:
Greenfield Hill Pop Up
2263 Hillside Road
Greenfield Hill
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Elisa Contemporary Art, Peter Roland Home, The Vanderblue Team
Telephone: 212-729-4974
Contact Name: Lisa Cooper
Website »

More information
Father's Day Adventure

Dads climb free with a paid climber using promo code DAD18. Kids get to write a special note to Dad on our Father’s Day chalkboard, too!

Cost: Ages 5-6: $32 Ages 7-9: $39 Ages 10-11: $48 12 & Up: $54

Where:
Adventure Park at the Discovery Museum
4450 Park Ave
Bridgeport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 10:45 AMYoga on the Boardwalk with Exhale Spa

Morning exhale flow on the water! Yoga on the Boardwalk returns every Sunday morning, beginning in May, on the Harbor Point Boardwalk.  Led by our Yoga Teacher, Shannon Aleksa. Her...

Cost: Free

Where:
Harbor Point Boardwalk
1 Harbor Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMGarden Menagerie

Garden Menagerie Exhibition on view through August 25, 2018 during regular library hours Garden Menagerie, features a variety of works by Alex Sax and a selection of nineteenth-century books...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM1750 Ogden House Tours

Open Sundays beginning June 3 – September 30. This saltbox house was built in 1750 for David Ogden at the time of his marriage to Jane Sturges. For the next 125 years it was home for the...

Cost: Admission is $5, $3 Students & Seniors; Free for Members.

Where:
Ogden House
1520 Bronson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information

3:00 PM - 4:30 PMKids Summer Woodworking Camp

A hands-on introduction to woodworking for kids! In this 4-day afternoon camp, kids will plan and create a one-of-a-kind project such as a wooden stool. Skills include sanding, drilling with a...

Cost: Fee: $210 / $190 for family members (supplies included)

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Cener
681 South Ave
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: 203-594-3638
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
7:30 AM - 9:00 AMCEO Speaker Forum at FTC Featuring Brad Hittle, Two Roads Brewery

Fairfield Emerging Leaders Organization Hosts CEO Speaker Forum at FTC Featuring Brad Hittle, Two Roads Brewery June 19, 2018 The Fairfield Emerging Leaders Organization (FELO), a...

Cost: $20

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Emerging Leaders Organization (FELO)
Telephone: 120-325-51011
Contact Name: Krista McCormack
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMKids Summer Woodworking Camp

A hands-on introduction to woodworking for kids! In this 4-day afternoon camp, kids will plan and create a one-of-a-kind project such as a wooden stool. Skills include sanding, drilling with a...

Cost: Fee: $210 / $190 for family members (supplies included)

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Cener
681 South Ave
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: 203-594-3638
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMCrafty Crimes

Love a good mystery? Working on a special project? Join other crime and craft enthusiasts and listen to Crime Classics, the classic radio show from the 1950s. Each week enjoy one or two episodes of...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 120-325-9034615
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information

7:30 AM - 9:00 AMFree Legislative Breakfast Meeting

Free Legislative Breakfast Meeting Wednesday, June 20, 2018 | 7:30 am - 9:00 am Fairfield Regional Fire School, 205 Richard White Way, Fairfield Invited guests: State senator Tony...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Fairfield Regional Fire School
205 Richard White Way
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: CBIA and Fairfield Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 860-244-1929
Contact Name: Shannon King
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMKids Summer Woodworking Camp

A hands-on introduction to woodworking for kids! In this 4-day afternoon camp, kids will plan and create a one-of-a-kind project such as a wooden stool. Skills include sanding, drilling with a...

Cost: Fee: $210 / $190 for family members (supplies included)

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Cener
681 South Ave
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: 203-594-3638
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PMMaritime Garage Gallery "A Reverence For Nature" Exhibit

Nature is on display in “A Reverence For Nature” with pieces that reflect the artists’ admiration of nature or the environment in a multitude of ways. Exhibiting artists include...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Nadia Martinez
Website »

More information
12:00 PMMake Music Fairfield in the Warehouse FTC

Make Music Fairfield is a part of the international Make Music Day movement which brings free, community-wide, outdoor musical celebrations to hundreds of cities worldwide! Every year, the...

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company in The Warehouse
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 00:00:00Make Music Day

Make Music Fairfield is a part of the international Make Music Day movement which brings free, community-wide, outdoor musical celebrations to hundreds of cities worldwide! Every year,...

Where:
Downtown Fairfield (Numerous Locations)
Fairfield , CT  06824


Sponsor: Fairfield Theater Company
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMKids Summer Woodworking Camp

A hands-on introduction to woodworking for kids! In this 4-day afternoon camp, kids will plan and create a one-of-a-kind project such as a wooden stool. Skills include sanding, drilling with a...

Cost: Fee: $210 / $190 for family members (supplies included)

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Cener
681 South Ave
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Telephone: 203-594-3638
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMThe Fairfield Chamber of Commerce 72nd Annual Awards Dinner

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is holding its 72nd Annual Awards Dinner on June 21st at the the Patterson Club, Fairfield, CT.  The Chamber will be awarding ACBI Insurance as Company of the...

Cost: $80 per person

Where:
The Patterson Club
1118 Cross Highway
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-255-1011
Contact Name: Krista McCormack
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMYMCA Bubble Down BBQ

MAKE A SPLASH THIS SUMMER Bring your family and cannonball into our Outdoor Pool this Thursday night. As one of the host locations for the World's Largest Swim Lesson the YMCA will...

Cost: Free

Where:
Regional YMCA of Western CT
2 Huckleberry Hill Rd.
Brookfield, CT  06804
View map »


Sponsor: Regional YMCA of Western CT
Telephone: 203-775-4444
Contact Name: Patty Kane
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMPequot Presents: Gatsby In Connecticut: The Untold Story

The Great Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s masterpiece, has become synonymous with the lifestyle of the rich and famous on Long Island. But what if that connection is false? What if the real...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Tracy Steneken
Website »

More information
Early Elton at FTC StageOne

The Hits and The Deep: A selection of familiar favorites and rarely performed gems.   Early Elton is a Tribute to the Elton John, Dee Murray and Nigel Olsson trio tours of 1970...

Cost: $38

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company at StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
1:30 PM - 4:00 PMAn Afternoon with Dr. Bernie Siegel

In 1978, Dr. Bernie Siegel originated Exceptional Cancer Patients, a specific form of individual and group therapy utilizing patients’ drawings, dreams, images and feelings. ECaP is based on...

Cost: $20

Where:
Town and Country
22 Woodland Street
Hartford, CT  06105
View map »


Sponsor: Hartford Happiness Club
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
