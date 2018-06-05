All Good

Tutto Bene serves fresh Italian indoors and out

By Tracy Holleran

One-of-a-kind cocktails, homemade fresh pasta, and imported Italian gelato are just the beginning at Tutto Bene , Fairfield’s newest Italian ristorante. Owners Dean Cannone and Jason Coletsos have teamed up to create a fine dining experience using only the freshest and most authentic ingredients.

“I did a lot of research on the area,” explains Cannone, “and I wanted to bring the best Italian food to Fairfield.”

His all-fresh, never-frozen philosophy means pasta is made daily, sauces are made to order, and only the freshest fish, meats, and produce enter the kitchen. Among the most popular menu items are house-made sacchetti purse pasta, stuffed meatballs, arancini, and steak that rivals any steakhouse.

Dine alfresco on the new patio while enjoying Italian beer or an espresso martini. Daily happy hour features five dollar small plates and seven dollar martinis, and live music on Thursday evenings.

238 Post Rd,

Fairfield, CT

203-292-6885