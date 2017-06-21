Where can I find a personal trainer who comes to my home?

By Robin H. Phillips

Personal trainers who come to your home often don’t advertise, but rather rely on word of mouth to recommend them to new clients. They are often less expensive since they aren’t sharing their fees with a gym.

The Facebook Fairfield moms groups are terrific online resources for suggestions like these. Many members in the group enthusiastically recommended Fairfield mom Karen Hope, a certified group fitness instructor at the Fairfield YMCA and with Fairfield Parks & Recreation department. Hope also teaches individuals and small groups at their homes or at a mutually chosen location.

“I love to meet clients one-on-one or in small group settings,” says Hope. “It gives me a chance to really get to know everyone’s strengths and weaknesses, and to watch carefully when training them, and also modify as we go along.” While Hope really enjoys teaching her popular strength training and HIIT classes at the Y and Rec Department respectively, she is inspired by her private clients when she sees progress from week to week, and who count on her to motivate and push them to achieve their fitness goals.

Fees range from $35 to $60 depending on number of people and length of time. While it isn’t in-home, Fairfield Y’s personal trainers are one of the best deals in town at $75 an hour or three session packages for $210.