Vegan Paradise

Organic and delicious––Organika

By Isabella Lombardo

Want to hit your daily greens quota? On the Post Road in Southport you will find Organika , opened last summer and where crowds line up for GMO-free vegan, and of course, organic food. “Everything that we make and do at Organika is based on Hippocrates’ quote 'Let food be thy medicine, and medicine be thy food,'” says manager Dimitri Pantzos.

Organika has options for every meal—from breakfast to smoothies to lunch bowls and creative sandwiches. Morning Steel Cut Oats topped with flax seeds, fresh blueberries, and maple syrup are satisfying. The “Super Green” smoothie with kale, banana, mango, and coconut water is low calorie but exploding with nutrients and flavor. The expansive salad bar offers fixings for you to create your own veggie masterpiece, or you may try one of their special salads like the Buddha Salad with arugula, quinoa, lentils, avocado, and cabbage slaw.

My favorite dish on the menu—the Asian Vegetable Stir Fry—features an assortment of seasonally inspired veggies tossed in tamari soy sauce over brown rice. With long tables and no chairs you get the full effect of healthy living as you munch away while standing. For those who want to lounge there are benches along the walls and even a comfy couch in the corner.