Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

The Way Back

Return of the Wagon

By Roger Garbow


Volvo’s V90 Cross Country reinvents the big wagon with equal parts luxury, versatility, and technology.

If you were born prior to the mid-eighties, you likely spent some time in the back—or way back—of a station wagon. Prior to Chrysler’s 1984 introduction of the minivan, and long before we heard the term SUV, wagons were the default family vehicle for a majority of Americans.

Over the last 25 years, minivans, and increasingly larger SUVs, pushed wagons out of US showrooms. Fortunately for us wagon lovers, we now seem to be experiencing a wagon resurgence.

Volvo built its reputation on boxy, reliable wagons that emphasized safety over style. Volvo still leads the industry in safety, but their all-new V90, and V90 Cross Country wagons are gorgeous. Exterior styling is stunning—even by non-wagon standards—and the roomy interior is Scandinavian elegant, with form following function. The large center touch screen houses most of the controls and mimics a smart phone. Power comes from an innovative 316hp 2.0-liter 4-cylinder that is both supercharged and turbocharged, to deliver plenty of power and torque, while returning up to 30 mpg on the highway. Interior comfort, ride, and handling are on par with European luxury cars. Both V90s are stuffed to the windowsills with technology including Volvo’s “Pilot Assist II” which is one of the best semi-autonomous systems available. The V90 starts at $49,950 while the more rugged V90 Cross Country starts at $55,300 with standard AWD.

Audi’s A4 allroad is the only wagon the company sends to our shores, but boy is it good. Based upon the latest generation A4, the allroad comes standard with Audi’s phenomenal quattro AWD system. The allroad’s ride height is raised over the A4, delivering 6.5 inches of ground clearance so even unplowed roads can be navigated with ease. On the inside, Audi’s excellent interior ergonomics are enhanced with the new Virtual Cockpit infotainment system, allowing each driver to create a personalized delivery of information on the 12.3-inch digital dash. The allroad starts at $44,000

Subaru’s Outback was first introduced in 1994 as the go-anywhere wagon. Today’s much larger version faces a lot of competition, yet it’s still a winner. Reliability and safety are Subaru hallmarks, complimenting the excellent drivability and utility of the Outback. Available with a choice of 4- or 6-cylinder engines, the AWD Outback delivers up to 32 mpg and starts at only $25,645.

Jaguar is getting into the US wagon market. The British company will begin shipping the sleek new XF Sportbrake here later this year. Fans of the Tour de France bicycle race may be familiar with the Sportbrake as it’s been a favorite support vehicle for pro cycling teams. 

Buick has not offered a wagon in more than two decades, but they recently unveiled the 2018 Regal TourX. Aimed squarely at the Subaru’s Outback crowd, the AWD TourX is a real looker. Roadmaster fans might be disappointed since TourX does not have a rear facing third row. Deliveries start in late 2017.

Mini Clubman wagon offers all the driving fun of a Mini, with the increased cargo space and utility of a small wagon. The automatic rear barn doors are an interesting touch and the Clubman is one of the few wagons you can get with a manual trans. Prices for the biggest Mini start at $24,100.

VW offers two fuel-efficient wagons, both based on the excellent Golf platform. The Golf SportWagen is available in FWD or 4Motion AWD while the Golf Alltrack goes the Outback route with standard AWD, increased ground clearance, and lower body cladding. Prices start at  $21,580.

BMW’s 328d xDrive Sports Wagon features a 2.0-liter BMW TwinPower Turbo Diesel inline 4-cylinder and delivers up to 40mpg highway. Best of all? It drives like a BMW. The Sports Wagon starts at $42,950.

Porsche wagon? Sort of. The 2018 Panamera Sport Turismo adds a wagon back to the spectacular Panamera. Available in five versions including a hybrid and turbo, the Sport Turismo promises to be the wagon for serious hauling, even if it doesn’t carry much. Prices start at $92,600.

Need more proof a wagon is better than an SUV? Take a test drive in the new 603hp 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG E63 S Wagon. If the exhaust note does not hook you, the performance certainly will. With 0-60 arriving in a blistering 3.4 seconds, the luxurious AWD E63 can replace both the SUV and the sports car in your garage. 

With new wagons offering sharp styling, superior handling and ride comfort, and better fuel economy, now might be the perfect time to ditch the SUV and jump back into a wagon.

 

LOAD IT UP In addition to the improved handling, ride, and fuel economy, most wagons ironically have better utility than an SUV. A lower height makes loading the back a snap. And for active types, roof racks and roof boxes can be accessed without a step ladder or standing on seats.

This article appears in the July/August 2017 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Fairfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Flower Power

Gardening as a complete workout—who knew?

Heidi by the Beach

Miss Denmark’s unlikely journey to Fairfield

Operation Hope’s Evening of Hope

FM&HC’s Gala on the Green

#Rock 4 Save the Children

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

June 2017

Today
4:00 PM - 3:00 PMThe Primacy of Color III

The Carriage Barn Arts Center, home of the New Canaan Society for the Arts will host an exhibit for The New York Society of Women Artists, a group of professional women painters and sculptors. The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 3:00 PMIMAX Movie "Dream Big"

Soar over the world’s tallest buildings, race in a solar-powered car and scale epic bridges – while also celebrating the inspired work behind them all – in “Dream Big:...

Cost: $22.95 adults; $20.95 youths (13-17) & seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children 3-

Where:
Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
The 39 Steps

Director Donna McLaughlin Wyant, an award-winning TV writer and producer, brings her production expertise to The 39 Steps once again – reprising her successful Darien Arts Center production...

Cost: $25 per person; senior citizens, 65 years of age or older, and students $23

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
“The 39 Steps”

The 39 Steps, a comedy, takes the stage at Westport Community Theatre with performances from June 9 through 25. Donna McLaughlin Wyant directs the WCT production, with an outstanding local...

Cost: Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students,

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMFairfield Farmers Market

Over 20 farms and food producers will have everything you need for beach picnics, Sunday dinner, even your weekly shopping. Five CT farms, including Fairfield’s own Little River Farm,...

Cost: Free admission.

Where:
Sherman Green
1451 Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PMShakespeare on the Sound: Macbeth

This year Rowayton’s Shakespeare on the Sound (June 15 - July 2) will perform Macbeth in Pinkney Park.

Cost: Prices Vary

Where:
Pinkney Park
177 Rowayton Ave
Norwalk, CT  06853
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:00 PM - 3:00 PMThe Primacy of Color III

The Carriage Barn Arts Center, home of the New Canaan Society for the Arts will host an exhibit for The New York Society of Women Artists, a group of professional women painters and sculptors. The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 3:00 PMIMAX Movie "Dream Big"

Soar over the world’s tallest buildings, race in a solar-powered car and scale epic bridges – while also celebrating the inspired work behind them all – in “Dream Big:...

Cost: $22.95 adults; $20.95 youths (13-17) & seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children 3-

Where:
Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
The 39 Steps

Director Donna McLaughlin Wyant, an award-winning TV writer and producer, brings her production expertise to The 39 Steps once again – reprising her successful Darien Arts Center production...

Cost: $25 per person; senior citizens, 65 years of age or older, and students $23

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
“The 39 Steps”

The 39 Steps, a comedy, takes the stage at Westport Community Theatre with performances from June 9 through 25. Donna McLaughlin Wyant directs the WCT production, with an outstanding local...

Cost: Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students,

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
7:30 PMShakespeare on the Sound: Macbeth

This year Rowayton’s Shakespeare on the Sound (June 15 - July 2) will perform Macbeth in Pinkney Park.

Cost: Prices Vary

Where:
Pinkney Park
177 Rowayton Ave
Norwalk, CT  06853
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:00 PM - 3:00 PMThe Primacy of Color III

The Carriage Barn Arts Center, home of the New Canaan Society for the Arts will host an exhibit for The New York Society of Women Artists, a group of professional women painters and sculptors. The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 3:00 PMIMAX Movie "Dream Big"

Soar over the world’s tallest buildings, race in a solar-powered car and scale epic bridges – while also celebrating the inspired work behind them all – in “Dream Big:...

Cost: $22.95 adults; $20.95 youths (13-17) & seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children 3-

Where:
Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
The 39 Steps

Director Donna McLaughlin Wyant, an award-winning TV writer and producer, brings her production expertise to The 39 Steps once again – reprising her successful Darien Arts Center production...

Cost: $25 per person; senior citizens, 65 years of age or older, and students $23

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
“The 39 Steps”

The 39 Steps, a comedy, takes the stage at Westport Community Theatre with performances from June 9 through 25. Donna McLaughlin Wyant directs the WCT production, with an outstanding local...

Cost: Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students,

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
7:30 PMShakespeare on the Sound: Macbeth

This year Rowayton’s Shakespeare on the Sound (June 15 - July 2) will perform Macbeth in Pinkney Park.

Cost: Prices Vary

Where:
Pinkney Park
177 Rowayton Ave
Norwalk, CT  06853
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:00 PM - 3:00 PMThe Primacy of Color III

The Carriage Barn Arts Center, home of the New Canaan Society for the Arts will host an exhibit for The New York Society of Women Artists, a group of professional women painters and sculptors. The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 3:00 PMIMAX Movie "Dream Big"

Soar over the world’s tallest buildings, race in a solar-powered car and scale epic bridges – while also celebrating the inspired work behind them all – in “Dream Big:...

Cost: $22.95 adults; $20.95 youths (13-17) & seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children 3-

Where:
Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
The 39 Steps

Director Donna McLaughlin Wyant, an award-winning TV writer and producer, brings her production expertise to The 39 Steps once again – reprising her successful Darien Arts Center production...

Cost: $25 per person; senior citizens, 65 years of age or older, and students $23

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
“The 39 Steps”

The 39 Steps, a comedy, takes the stage at Westport Community Theatre with performances from June 9 through 25. Donna McLaughlin Wyant directs the WCT production, with an outstanding local...

Cost: Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students,

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
7:30 PMShakespeare on the Sound: Macbeth

This year Rowayton’s Shakespeare on the Sound (June 15 - July 2) will perform Macbeth in Pinkney Park.

Cost: Prices Vary

Where:
Pinkney Park
177 Rowayton Ave
Norwalk, CT  06853
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:00 PM - 3:00 PMThe Primacy of Color III

The Carriage Barn Arts Center, home of the New Canaan Society for the Arts will host an exhibit for The New York Society of Women Artists, a group of professional women painters and sculptors. The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM6th SHU Media Exchange - Fake News, Real Problems

Join us for the 6th annual SHU Media Exchange, a live open-forum and interactive discussion. We welcome media professionals, students and the public to discuss this year's topic "Fake...

Where:
Sacred Heart University
5481 Park Avenue
Fairfield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMMaritime with a Twist

Join us for a fun adults-only evening to enjoy the food and drink of SoNo's best restaurants. This upbeat celebration for adults 21+ also allows guests to enjoy the Aquarium's newest...

Cost: $50.00 ($45.00 for Aquarium members)

Where:
Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 3:00 PMIMAX Movie "Dream Big"

Soar over the world’s tallest buildings, race in a solar-powered car and scale epic bridges – while also celebrating the inspired work behind them all – in “Dream Big:...

Cost: $22.95 adults; $20.95 youths (13-17) & seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children 3-

Where:
Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
The 39 Steps

Director Donna McLaughlin Wyant, an award-winning TV writer and producer, brings her production expertise to The 39 Steps once again – reprising her successful Darien Arts Center production...

Cost: $25 per person; senior citizens, 65 years of age or older, and students $23

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
“The 39 Steps”

The 39 Steps, a comedy, takes the stage at Westport Community Theatre with performances from June 9 through 25. Donna McLaughlin Wyant directs the WCT production, with an outstanding local...

Cost: Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students,

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PMShakespeare on the Sound: Macbeth

This year Rowayton’s Shakespeare on the Sound (June 15 - July 2) will perform Macbeth in Pinkney Park.

Cost: Prices Vary

Where:
Pinkney Park
177 Rowayton Ave
Norwalk, CT  06853
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:00 PM - 3:00 PMThe Primacy of Color III

The Carriage Barn Arts Center, home of the New Canaan Society for the Arts will host an exhibit for The New York Society of Women Artists, a group of professional women painters and sculptors. The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 10:00 PMSand Jam & Family Movie Nights

DJ, Marvin Parsons, Vision Edge Symphony Music and the Professionals from the Double Up Dance Studio will get you and the kids up dancing at the Sand Jam Family Fun...

Cost: $20 for people without beach stickers

Where:
Jennings Beach
880 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 3:00 PMIMAX Movie "Dream Big"

Soar over the world’s tallest buildings, race in a solar-powered car and scale epic bridges – while also celebrating the inspired work behind them all – in “Dream Big:...

Cost: $22.95 adults; $20.95 youths (13-17) & seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children 3-

Where:
Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
The 39 Steps

Director Donna McLaughlin Wyant, an award-winning TV writer and producer, brings her production expertise to The 39 Steps once again – reprising her successful Darien Arts Center production...

Cost: $25 per person; senior citizens, 65 years of age or older, and students $23

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
“The 39 Steps”

The 39 Steps, a comedy, takes the stage at Westport Community Theatre with performances from June 9 through 25. Donna McLaughlin Wyant directs the WCT production, with an outstanding local...

Cost: Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students,

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“From A Student Perspective" Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

“From A Student Perspective” presents selected art from about 20 students from NCC’s Studio Arts, Graphic Design and Architecture Department. The work is in a variety of media...

Cost: free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PMShakespeare on the Sound: Macbeth

This year Rowayton’s Shakespeare on the Sound (June 15 - July 2) will perform Macbeth in Pinkney Park.

Cost: Prices Vary

Where:
Pinkney Park
177 Rowayton Ave
Norwalk, CT  06853
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 AM - 10:00 AMSwim Across America Greenwich-Stamford

  Registration is open for the 11th annual Swim Across America Greenwich-Stamford Swim, taking place Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Long Island Sound on the border of Greenwich and Stamford at...

Cost: Fundraiser

Where:
ACGT
96 Cummings Point Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: Swim Across America
Telephone: 203-570-9195
Contact Name: Michele Graham
Website »

More information
8:00 AM Faxon Law Fairfield 5K & Lil' Stags Kids Fun Run

Run the Faxon Law Fairfield 5K or Lil' Stags Kids Fun Run on Saturday, June 24 at Jennings Beach. The 5K kicks off at 8AM following by the Kids Fun Run at 9AM. Children of Fairfield...

Cost: Fairfield residents free, everyone else $10

Where:
Jennings Beach
880 S Benson Road
Fairfield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AMThe Norwalk Art Festival

Hosted with the support of The Center for Contemporary Printmaking, Stepping Stones Museum, Mathews Mansion Museum and The Norwalk Parks Department, this Art Festival will be a premier cultural...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mathews Park
295 West Ave,
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 10:00 PMBarnumpalooza

Join us for the main event! Barnumpalooza will the an all-day festival with food trucks, live music, and carnival rides for kids. Bring the whole family for a day of fun celebrating the city of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Seaside Park
1 Barnum Dyke
Bridgeport , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AMBasic Wire Wrapping

Wire working allows you to make a variety of jewelry. In our introductory wire work class you will learn how to wire gemstones and pendants to create beautiful earrings. Each student will get to...

Cost: $40.00

Where:
Beadworks Fairfield
1700 Post Road,
Fairfield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMVivanco Wine Tasting Norwalk

Join us for a wine tasting featuring a selection of Vivanco wines. Including Vivanco Rioja Blanco, Vivianco Rosato, Vivianco Rioja Crianza and Vivianco Rioja Reserva. At LQR MKT in Norwalk.

Cost: Free

Where:
Norwalk
360 Connecticut Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMThe Madera Wind Quintet

Enjoy a FREE concert at the Carriage Barn with this Fairfield County woodwind quintet.  Music is lively, upbeat, energetic and audience friendly. These talented musicians have been...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Avenue
Waveny Park
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: New Canaan Society for the Arts
Telephone: 203-972-1895
Contact Name: Hilary Wittmann
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMTwo Concurrent Solo Exhibitions

Clay Art Center is pleased to present: Two Concurrent Solo Exhibitions Opening Reception: Saturday, June 10th, 6 - 8pm Stories of My Histories, By Natalia Arbalaez 2016-17...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573


Sponsor: Clay Art Center
Telephone: 914-937-2047
Contact Name: Adam Chau
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMEvening Under the Stars

Celebrating the first annual gala event to support new cultural programs and inspiring performances at the Darien Arts Center.  Cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and live entertainment. The...

Cost: $75 per ticket

Where:
DAC Weatherstone Studio & Garden
2 Renshaw Road
Darien, CT  06820
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PMRob Zappulla & His Big Band "Come Fly With Me"© CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF FRANK SINATRA

Rob has been performing professionally since 1980 and continues to present his popular high energy shows: "Come Fly With Me" - celebrating the music of Frank Sinatra and...

Cost: TICKETS: $20 - $35 PREMIUM TICKETS: $50

Where:
The Klein
910 Fairfield Ave
Bridgeport, CT  06601
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 PM - 3:00 PMIMAX Movie "Dream Big"

Soar over the world’s tallest buildings, race in a solar-powered car and scale epic bridges – while also celebrating the inspired work behind them all – in “Dream Big:...

Cost: $22.95 adults; $20.95 youths (13-17) & seniors (65+); and $15.95 for children 3-

Where:
Maritime Aquarium
10 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
The 39 Steps

Director Donna McLaughlin Wyant, an award-winning TV writer and producer, brings her production expertise to The 39 Steps once again – reprising her successful Darien Arts Center production...

Cost: $25 per person; senior citizens, 65 years of age or older, and students $23

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
“The 39 Steps”

The 39 Steps, a comedy, takes the stage at Westport Community Theatre with performances from June 9 through 25. Donna McLaughlin Wyant directs the WCT production, with an outstanding local...

Cost: Tickets are $25, $23 for seniors and students,

Where:
Westport Community Theatre
110 Myrtle Avenue
Westport, CT  06880
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMJane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 15
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMBuild A Better World Summer Reading Program at Pequot Library

For pre-readers through readers entering 12th grade. Reading is even more fun for children and teens this summer! This year’s summer reading theme, Build A Better World, encourages youth to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext. 16
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
6:30 PMPublic Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $40/adults, $20 for children ages 5-12

Where:
Cove Island Park
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PMShakespeare on the Sound: Macbeth

This year Rowayton’s Shakespeare on the Sound (June 15 - July 2) will perform Macbeth in Pinkney Park.

Cost: Prices Vary

Where:
Pinkney Park
177 Rowayton Ave
Norwalk, CT  06853
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags