Ten-Dollar Founding Father

Alexander Hamilton: The Man, the Myth, and the Musical talk––July 13

Alexander Hamilton, many of us know now, was one of America’s most important founders. But this wasn’t always how history viewed him. Many of his opponents re-wrote his story after his death, falsely portraying him as a monarchist and elitist.

On July 13, president of New York Heroes Society, Robert Begley, will present the talk Alexander Hamilton: The Man, the Myth, and the Musical at the Fairfield Museum & History Center.

Begley covers Hamilton’s turbulent childhood, work ethic, military valor, and how he rose from impoverished immigrant to American hero.