Taste of Westport

Tasting for good

Over 22 restaurants and vendors assembled on May 4 at the Westport Inn, which sponsored the event to celebrate the 13th Annual Taste of Westport. Three hundred people sampled both new and much loved local favorites.

The evening benefitted CLASP Homes, a 35-year-old non-profit agency providing homes and opportunities for people with autism and other developmental disabilities.

Photos below are: Participating chefs and vendors;

The “Green Eyed Lady” band featuring Joe Meo, Jenn Eckart, Rick Lewis and Tommy Nagy;

Committee members Janet Nazarian, Lourdes Cummings, and Kyle Haines of Fairfield County “It.”

Photos by Charlie Colasurdo and Fides Ostbye