Sells Sea Shells

Shell-based treasures

As a parent volunteer in the C.A.N.E. program (Connecticut Audubon Nature Explorers) Susan Hickey loved studying the salt marsh and combing the beach looking at critters in tide pools and finding life along the seashore. As she did this, Hickey began seeing letters and shapes in the seashells, driftwood, and rocks. Always a crafty and creative type, she began making personalized gifts for family and friends from her found beach treasures.

Soon, she had orders pouring in, so she decided to open up her own shop, A Shore Thing in Bridgeport’s Captain’s Cove, now open thru Sep 24.

A Shore Thing

Captain's Cove Seaport

1 Bostwick Avenue

Bridgeport, CT

914.506.1097