#Rock 4 Save the Children

It was a night of classic rock on June 3 in a benefit concert presented by Save the Children’s Fairfield Leadership Council for Fairfield-based Save the Children.The event, held at StageOne @ FTC, was attended by 225 and raised $17,000.

Photos below are: Band Together CT: Cyrus Madan, Joe Bouchard, Jerry Vigorito, Artie Tobia, Tracy James, Rob Fried, Fuzz Sangiovanni, and Matt Moadel.

Band Together CT director Rob Fried with Save the Children CEO Carolyn Miles.

Glenn Michael Tatangelo, owner of Fire & Rice, STC’s Ann Marie Miles, STC’s Fairfield leadership council: Barbara Kleban, Bernie Park, Lindsay Duggan, and Joan Curran.

Photos by SimplyMaura Photography