Rice, Rice Baby!

Paella and a show––Fire & Rice Catering

By Tracy Holleran

Fire & Rice , a new catering company specializing in paella, is now open for business. Opened by Fairfield native, Glenn Michael Tatangelo, the concept is part cooking, part performance art.

Guests watch as Chef Glenn Michael prepares the paella over an open flame, and then relax and enjoy the traditional Spanish rice dish. Typically, it includes a mixture of seafood, meats, and vegetables mixed with rice and its signature saffron, which gives the finished product a glowing yellow hue.

“We make paella just like Spaniards have been doing for generations,” says Chef Glenn Michael. He adds, “I love the showmanship of producing the paella and it allows me to be myself.”

Available for private parties, corporate events, family gatherings, and other social events, Fire & Rice arrives in a custom trailer with everything needed to “put on a great show” says Chef Glenn Michael. “It’s a moveable feast.”

239.269.8857