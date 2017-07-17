Fairfield Out and About: July/August 2017

6.17 The Bruce Museum’s annual iCreate exhibition highlights the outstanding creative art of regional high school students. From June 17 through July 30, the show includes approximately 40 jury-selected artworks competing for cash prizes, along with a digital presentation of all entries. The two-dimensional, original works are created in oil, watercolor, acrylic, tempera, pastel, traditional printmaking forms, mixed media, and original hand manipulated digital art.

7.2 Fairfield fireworks by Grucci are a treasured tradition, and people fill the beaches beginning early in the day. It all happens July 2 at Jennings and Penfield Beaches at 5 pm with explosions around 9:15 pm. Entertainment at Jennings will be held from 6 pm - 8:45 pm by the Sand Jam DJ and Marvin Parsons, and at Penfield from 6:45 pm to 9 pm by Silver Steel Band and the Caribbean.

7.8 Party like it’s 1759 and join Fairfield Museum experts for a guided tour of the historic Sun Tavern from 6 to 8pm on July 8. Learn about tavern life from of the Museum’s history experts while enjoying food, drink, and colonial entertainment.

7.15 The 44th Westport Fine Arts Festival returns on July 15 and 16, showcasing local artists’ work; all art is available for purchase. There will be presentations and activities for artists in the making. The festival includes rest points downtown, and in the brand new Bedford Square courtyard, there will be cocktails and entertainment.

7.15 Isn’t it time to learn a little more about your town’s history? Learn more with a walk through the historic green. Stop by on July 15 to hear about Fairfield’s witch history and see where John Hancock married Dorothy Quincy.

7.17-7.21 Want to teach your kids the value of service? Then check out the Summer Service Workshop at Pequot Library. It runs from July 17 to July 21, 9-12. Kids will learn about a new country in need, and work on projects such as packaging blanket kits for hospitals, boxing books, making jump ropes, and more. The cost is $185 for members, $215 for non-members.

7.23 Having a “wow” dinner table often comes down what is in the center. On July 23rd, learn how to create your own floral centerpiece in Evelyn Lee’s Butternut Gardens three hour hands-on workshop. The workshop costs $84 and is limited to 10 participants but must have at least 4 participants to run. You will be leaving with an arrangement perfect for a summer table or a special gift—and some new skills as well.

5.27-9.4Ever wonder why flamingoes have pink feathers or why they stand on one leg? Crowds will be flocking to The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk to find out. You can get up close and personal with these iconic pink birds at a special exhibit until Labor Day. And these aren’t just any ordinary flamingoes—they’re the larger species of Chilean flamingo, which stand four to five feet tall and sadly, are considered “Near Threatened” due to human impact on their natural habitat. The flamingo exhibit is free with Aquarium admission.