Operation Hope’s Evening of Hope

On May 4, Operation Hope of Fairfield hosted its 16th Annual Evening of Hope to raise funds to break the cycle of poverty by feeding, sheltering, and counseling those in the community who are most in need. This year’s theme was “Aloha,” at Penfield Pavilion. There were Community Hero awards, silent and live auctions, and more.

Photos below are: Brooke Rotanelli, Philip C. Palmieri, Jamie Millington, Gary MacNamara, State Rep Brenda Kupchick, State Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey, Robert B. Bellitto, Jr., Esq.

OH Executive Director Carla Miklos and director of development Jennifer O’Neill, Director of Development.

Michael S. Rosten, Esq., and Reverend David W. Spollett.

Photos by Mike Lauterborn