Take 5: Nutrition Tips

Nutritionist-approved ways to feel better fast

By Jess Grutkowski

Here are five nutritionist-approved ways to feel better fast, and tips you should make a part of your life.

Hydrate

Target to consume half of your body weight in ounces of water. Drink warm lemon water upon waking up to jumpstart your body.

Educate

Check the labels. If you can’t pronounce it, then you probably shouldn’t eat it. Avoid processed and packaged foods.

Detox

Eliminate as much processed sugar from your diet as possible. Trust me, you won’t miss it.

Organize

When we aren’t prepared, we tend to make poor decisions. Make the extra effort to plan ahead and have healthy options on hand.

Forgive

Nobody’s perfect. Working to improve the health of you and your family is no small task — but it’s the most important. Try your best and don’t give up!