Nautical Nuptials

A Couple Celebrates in Southport Style

By Robin H. Phillips

Photographs by Taylor Lenci

Eliza Murphy & Jacob Chang were close friends at the College of William & Mary but lost touch after graduation. Murphy, originally from Southport, went to New York City to work in media. Chang, a native of Virginia, served in the Navy for four years. Once his commitment with the Navy was over, Chang visited New York to begin a job search. That is when the couple reconnected.

“As soon as we got engaged, we both immediately knew that we wanted to have the wedding in Southport,” says Murphy. “I have always wanted to get married in Southport, as it is my hometown, and was thrilled that Jake felt the same.” Murphy’s childhood home would be the place the weekend festivities would begin. Starting with the rehearsal dinner on Friday night, Murphy’s backyard was lit up to celebrate the couple with their immediate family and wedding party.

“My parent’s rehearsal dinner also took place in my grandparent’s backyard, so it was nice that we could carry on a tradition,” says Murphy. Another family tradition that the couple brought to the dinner was sharing an open mic for toasts. All guests at the rehearsal dinner were invited to make a toast to the bride and groom, with the groom closing the dinner with a toast to his soon-to-be wife. From there, they made their way to the welcome party, held at Southport Galleries, “a perfect way to introduce our guests to Southport,” says Murphy.

So last year, the couple walked down the aisle of Southport Congregational Church and then headed to a reception at the Country Club of Fairfield. The officiants were Rev. Paul Whitmore, who has been Murphy’s minister since childhood and a close family friend. They also had a relative of Murphy’s father, Father Pat O’Neill, officiate, as Chang is Catholic.

It was important to Murphy to use Fairfield-based businesses to plan and create her dream wedding. Their cake came from local bakery Sweet & Simple, florals from Elegant Effects, stationery from Party Party, hair by the Blow Dry Bar, and photography by Taylor Lenci.

Murphy’s dress was designed by Liancarlo and the veil by Toni Federici, which Murphy and her mother found at A Little Something White in Darien. The bridesmaids wore BHLDN dresses in mist grey and had white stephanotis flowers in their hair. Jake and his groomsmen wore navy blue suits from Bonobos.

While blooming spring flowers were ever-present at the wedding, the couple also introduced another theme into the festivities—albeit more subtle, yet deeply personal. “During the planning process, we found ourselves drawn to an all-American nautical theme, which was a nod to Jake and his family’s service in the U.S. Navy as well as the Southport setting,” she explains. A few of the details incorporated this feel.

For example, Murphy’s sister designed a monogram for the wedding, which incorporated the couple’s initials into a sailboat that used a red, white, and blue palette. The wedding stationery was also red, white, and blue with nautical details. Chang and his groomsmen wore red, white, and blue bow ties. The couple bid goodbye to their guests at the reception waving mini American flags.

“A funny moment from the wedding reception, and one that delighted and surprised me was when Jake rapped to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s ‘Crazy in Love’.” Murphy’s groom had always joked that one of his special talents was knowing all the words to the rap section of this song, she remembers with a laugh. “Little did I know, that a few weeks before the wedding, he had called the band to arrange his solo. I was walking away from the dance floor to greet guest just moments before the band played the song and my bridesmaids had to hold me back. Next thing I knew, Jake was on-stage rapping every word perfectly and closing it out with a mic drop.”

The couple now lives in New York City but visit Fairfield almost every weekend in the summer. “We love being so close to the water and spend a lot of time at the beach, on the boat, and going on long walks around Southport.”