Jammin' on the Sand

Sand Jam & Family Movie Nights in Fairfield––June 23, July 7, July 21, August 3

By Emily Dwelle

Nothing says “summertime in Fairfield,” more than the Sand Jam & Family Movie Nights the town puts on several Fridays this season (June 23, July 7, July 21, August 3). Each performance starts with a kid-friendly concert and interactive dance party at 6:30 pm with entertainment by DJ Marvin Parsons, Vision Edge Symphony Music, and Double Up Dance Studio. By sundown (or around 8:30 pm), a family-friendly film is put on an enormous screen.

Starting on June 23, movies featured this summer include The Secret Life of Pets, followed by Sing, Finding Dory, and then Moana on August 3. Beach stickers are required (if you do not have a sticker, you will be charged $20).

“This is one of my favorite events of the summer because so many people enjoy it. It’s just a feel good and fun family time,” explains Ginna Paules, program coordinator for Fairfield Parks & Recreation Department.

Paules has been coordinating this event since its start in 1996, where she used to put on the movies on the wall of the Penfield Pavilion using a small projector. However, the crowds only increased in size each year, and therefore, Paules has needed to use an electronic projector spanning twenty feet to provide for mass viewing. She says they’re counting the days down to this year’s Sand Jam series, sponsored by several local businesses.