How can I learn more about Qigong in Fairfield?

By Kerry McManus


Qigong, oftentimes referred to Qi, is an easy to learn exercise that’s suitable for all ages. A mind/body self-care practice that originated in China over 5,000 years ago, Qi brings together gentle movements, relaxed breathing, and meditation with self-massage to relax and revitalize the body.

Fairfielder Julie Moffat has been studying Qi since discovering the practice over twenty years ago in Brooklyn. Working too hard and with the stress to prove it, she took her first Qigong class and found her passion. Today, she teaches Qigong at several locations throughout Fairfield and Fairfield County, including Yoga for Everybody and the Bigelow Senior Center.

Moffat says that Qigong is oftentimes called a “sister” to yoga, but says, “Many people find the practice of Qigong is more accessible than yoga. It is very adaptable and can be done standing, in a chair, and in some cases even lying down. The practice is abundantly healing and restorative and is the essence of true self-care. Its simplicity allows one regardless of level to see and feel immediate health improvements.”

Qigong is often practiced outdoors in nature, and Moffat explains that Fairfield, with its abundant natural beauty and resources, is an ideal setting to learn and adopt the healing and energizing practice.

“Qigong is really your best health insurance,” continues Moffat. “Learning to take charge of your physical and emotional health and create the medicine your body needs is the best gift you can ever give to yourself.” 

This article appears in the July/August 2017 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

