Hot Asian

A new trend in Asian food––SHU

By Tracy Holleran

Sichuan cooking is the hottest trend in Asian food, and it has finally arrived in Fairfield! SHU opened its second Connecticut location on the Post Road, and is getting rave reviews. The expansive menu features traditional Sichuan dishes relatively unfamiliar to most Americans.

“Most Chinese food has been Americanized,” explains chef/owner Xingyu Huang, through his manager and translator, Sophie Fu. “It’s hard to find really good, authentic Chinese food, so we wanted to bring that to customers.” Huang, who moved to the US in 1999 after working as a professor of culinary arts in China for over a decade, opened Shu—West Hartford in 2014. After much success, the Fairfield location opened in 2016.

So what makes Sichuan cooking unique? “It’s the seasonings,” Huang says. “There are over 45 different flavors in this style of cooking, which is why it so popular.” The menu can be a bit overwhelming, but the staff recommends trying the spicy Dan Dan Mein (noodles) or Chengdu Dumplings to start. Most recommended main dishes include Napa Beef, Twice Cooked Pork, and Kung Pao Chicken. Chef Huang’s Kung Pao uses traditional Sichuan peppercorns for flavoring. “It makes your tongue kind of tingly,” he laughs.

Shu Restaurant Fairfield

1795 Post Rd

Fairfield, CT

(203) 255-6888

shurestaurantct.com

$$ Moderate