FM&HC’s Gala on the Green

It was a glorious night on Saturday, June 3, when the Fairfield Museum & History Center celebrated its ten year anniversary with the opening of the Museum Commons. The stage was set with a gourmet meal by Tim LaBant Catering, music by Brian Torff, specialty cocktails by Asylum Distillery, and special guest Michel Nischan. Guests had the chance to visit the newly opened Victorian Cottage and Sun Tavern.

Photos below are: Committee co-chairs Gay Tice and Denise Stone

Dave and Jen Hinkle, board member

Fairfield Museum marketing manager Deb Owens and husband Dr. Jeff Owens

Photos by Katie Eisemann Pictures