Egg-cellent Invention

A product that's all it's cracked up to be

Bonnie Tyler was late for cocktail party, desperately trying to peel a dozen boiled eggs. “I couldn’t get the peel off, the eggs didn’t look right, and I was frustrated,” she explains.

So while most people might just make a mental note to purchase them pre-made next time, Tyler, a Fairfield web designer, set out to create a way to solve the problem. Working with her 20-year business partner Sheila Torgan, the duo created the NEGG—a small plastic container that uses water and shaking—yes, that’s it, and voilà! a perfectly peeled boiled egg.