Egg-cellent Invention
A product that's all it's cracked up to be
Bonnie Tyler was late for cocktail party, desperately trying to peel a dozen boiled eggs. “I couldn’t get the peel off, the eggs didn’t look right, and I was frustrated,” she explains.
So while most people might just make a mental note to purchase them pre-made next time, Tyler, a Fairfield web designer, set out to create a way to solve the problem. Working with her 20-year business partner Sheila Torgan, the duo created the NEGG—a small plastic container that uses water and shaking—yes, that’s it, and voilà! a perfectly peeled boiled egg.
It’s so innovative that HSN and Wayfair are courting the inventors, but you can purchase one at peelanegg.com
